HP launches its new RTX 5090 pre-built gaming PC, but is it worth the gigantic price-tag?

Tracking down an RTX 5090 has become an exercise in patience, luck, and frustration. With standalone cards constantly out of stock, prebuilt systems are quickly becoming the most reliable way to secure Nvidia’s flagship GPU.

HP's brand new OMEN HP 45L gaming desktop is the latest to offer the top of the line GPU in an expensive package. But, yet again, it’s a serious investment at of almost $5000. Yikes. Compared this to the 5080 set ups we've been seeing, and you're looking at around another $2000. So is it even worth it?

Component Specification CPU Intel Core Ultra9 285K (24 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.70GHz) RAM 64GB Kingston FURY DDR5 (5600 MT/s) Storage 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (32GB GDDR7) PSU 1200W 80 Plus Gold Certified Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.3

For starters, this build is seriously expensive. At $4,729.99, you're not just paying for an RTX 5090 but a well-rounded, high-end gaming rig. The CPU, RAM, and SSD are all premium components, and the 1200W PSU ensures that power demands aren't an issue. However, is it worth nearly $4,800? That depends on how desperate you are for a 5090.

If you're only after an RTX 5090, then I wouldn't recommended opting for a plug and play PC like this. But, you may need a wait a bit longer in order to secure the GPU, as it's nearly impossible to buy on its own at the time of publication. Therefore the 5090 OMEN is, for now, a serious contender if you're looking for a ready-made gaming rig that won't need an upgrade anytime soon. That is, if you've got the means to purchase it.

Those who are interested in checking out the full build for themselves, HP has the listing live here. For those wanting to preview the whole build, or even purchase for themselves, to configure this system with an RTX 5090, you'll need to also add a Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor (+$170), Kingston Fury 64GB DDR5-5600 memory (+$210), 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD (+$200), and a chassis with a black glass front bezel and 1200W power supply (+$100), unlocking the option to add the GPU on top.

So maybe a better question is, is the RTX 5090 worth it, especially at the current prices and stock shortages? Your mileage may vary, is the answer. In RPS' full review of RTX 5090 FE, Tech Editor James Archer concluded that the GPU is fast, too expensive, and packed with more AI-driven tech than ever.

The 5090 introduces Multi Frame Generation (MFG), a more efficient version of DLSS 3's frame generation that doubles performance in supported games. For those considering a DIY build, this alternative saves time and effort. Benchmarks confirm it's the fastest GPU out there, but the leap over the RTX 4090 is less dramatic than past generational jumps.

While it's the first card to break 100fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at full settings, some titles show only marginal gains over the previous flagship. Power demands are extreme, too. The RTX 5090 alone can pull up to 575W under load, requiring a 1000W PSU at minimum.

In Cyberpunk 2077, it peaked at 578W, making the RTX 4090's 450W consumption look modest. However, Nvidia has managed to keep thermals under control, with temperatures staying at a reasonable 74°C under load thanks to its redesigned cooling system.

If you're trying to avoid stock frustration, the pre-build is a good option, but eye-wateringly expensive, and best avoided if you're not currently in the market for a full fledged gaming PC that's stacked to the nines. It's only worth it if you value a fully balanced system with premium components, true 4K gaming, and high refresh rates.

Even then, there are plenty of other options to consider today as well, including the new range of RTX 5080 gaming PCs currently up for order, or the considerably discounted 4080 Super rigs that could give them a run for their money as well.