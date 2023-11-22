HP’s Black Friday deals include £1700 off an RTX 4080 gaming laptop
Big ol' savings abound for the HP Omen 17
Today in Big Numbers news: HP have launched a Black Friday sale in their own store, with a particularly mahoosive cut to the RTX 4080 version of their Omen 17 gaming laptop. It’s been struck down from £3800 to £2100 in the UK, a saving to the tune one £1700 – one very Big Number indeed.
Another Omen 17 variant, still with an RTX 4080 GPU (but trading an even more powerful Intel chip for less RAM and storage), is also getting the Black Friday treatment in the US. Albeit with a $500 saving, which I understand is not as Big a Number, and is thus less deserving of going in the headline.
UK deals:
HP Omen 17 - £2100 from HP (was £3800)
17.3in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13700HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD, 2.8kg
US deals:
HP Omen 17 - $2100 from HP (was $2600)
17.3in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i9-13900HX, 16GB RAM, RTX 4080, 512GB SSD, 2.8kg
I haven’t wielded either of these particular models myself, but I have some experience with the current-gen Omen line through the Omen 16 Transcend, and there’s a lot to like: fast, high-contrast displays, strong internals, high build quality. The Omen 17 is a much bigger and weightier proposition, of course, so it’s naturally more of a desktop replacement than a portability champion like the Omen 16 Transcend.
Either way, £2100 is an extremely aggressive price for an RTX 4080 lappy – as in, orca-seeing-an-unfamiliar-boat aggressive – so into the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals guide it goes. We’re also keeping tabs on the best Black Friday deals on gaming PCs, should you prefer a prebuilt system of the desktop persuasion.
For all our top picks of the Black Friday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware, right up to the day itself on November 24th (and Cyber Monday on November 27th).