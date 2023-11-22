HP’s Black Friday deals include £1700 off an RTX 4080 gaming laptop

Today in Big Numbers news: HP have launched a Black Friday sale in their own store, with a particularly mahoosive cut to the RTX 4080 version of their Omen 17 gaming laptop. It’s been struck down from £3800 to £2100 in the UK, a saving to the tune one £1700 – one very Big Number indeed.

Another Omen 17 variant, still with an RTX 4080 GPU (but trading an even more powerful Intel chip for less RAM and storage), is also getting the Black Friday treatment in the US. Albeit with a $500 saving, which I understand is not as Big a Number, and is thus less deserving of going in the headline.

UK deals:

US deals:

I haven’t wielded either of these particular models myself, but I have some experience with the current-gen Omen line through the Omen 16 Transcend, and there’s a lot to like: fast, high-contrast displays, strong internals, high build quality. The Omen 17 is a much bigger and weightier proposition, of course, so it’s naturally more of a desktop replacement than a portability champion like the Omen 16 Transcend.

Either way, £2100 is an extremely aggressive price for an RTX 4080 lappy – as in, orca-seeing-an-unfamiliar-boat aggressive – so into the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals guide it goes. We’re also keeping tabs on the best Black Friday deals on gaming PCs, should you prefer a prebuilt system of the desktop persuasion.