Humankind's launch trailer is willing to murder for the Moon

Today has brought the launch of a new 4X strategy game from Amplitude Studios, the makers of the Endless Space and Endless Legend games, and it's a good'un. Humankind is their take on a Civilization-sorta historical strategy game, growing a nation and its culture across the aeons - with inevitable conflict. This is demonstrated in the launch trailer, where a jaunt to the Moon turns frankly very illustrative of humankind.

I don't whether it's more depressing to imagine the inevitable Moonwar being fought by countries or corporations.

Our Nate's Humankind review tackled the predictable, boring question: is it better than Civ?

"Yes. I think," Nate said. "But honestly, I can't think of anything less fun for me, less fair to either game, or less useful to you, than a long set of oblique feature comparisons, ramping up to an arguably worthless 'better than/worse than' verdict.

"What I can tell you is that whenever I open up Steam, my brain starts moving towards the prospect of playing Humankind like a tray of nails sliding towards a giant cartoon magnet. It is, indeed, the precise sort of magnetism I have felt from Civ games in the past. As far as I'm concerned, Humankind lives up to a giant slice of the hype which has preceded it, and it should rightly be considered as state-of-the-art for the 4X genre."

So it's good? Alright, cool.

Humankind is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £40/€50/$50. It's also on Xbox Game Pass For PC, which is quite the coup. Stadia too.

Amplitude are also currently making Endless Dungeon, an action roguelite game which vaguely resembles their Dungeon Of The Endless.