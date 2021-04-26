Humble's Lego Built To Bundle gets you 7 Lego games for just £7

Humble might have bricked a large part of what made them unique when they decided to remove their payment sliders and change the way charitable donations work last week, but the bundle train has carried on apace, building to today's latest crop of game deals, Humble's Lego Built To Bundle, err... bundle. Running until May 7th, this bundle packages up seven Lego games for just £7 in the UK and $15 over in the US.

The list of games on offer is pretty superhero-heavy, with almost all of them stemming from Traveller's Tales' plentiful supply of Marvel and DC Lego games. However, there's still the procedurally generated delights of Lego Worlds to be found here, as well as the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game as well to spice things up a bit (the latter of which is meant to be surprisingly decent judging by its Very Positive Steam reviews).

For the most part, though, you're looking at yer Lego Marvel's Avengers and yer Lego Batmans here, although curiously only Lego Batman 2 and 3 rather than the complete trilogy. Still, if you're looking for some family-friendly collectathons full of block-busting fight scenes, light puzzles and lots and lots of visual gags, then there's plenty to get stuck in with here. As per usual, the bundle is split into three tiers, and here's a summary of what each one entails:

Pay the minimum amount of 72p / $1 and you'll get:

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £6.84 in the UK at time of writing, you'll also get:

Lego Worlds

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Lego Marvel's Avengers

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Finally, if you pay the full amount of £7.26 / $15, then you'll get everything above plus:

Lego DC Super Villains Deluxe Edition

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition

As always, you can choose exactly how much money you want to chuck at this particular bundle, although as mentioned above, the ability to divvy up exactly where your money goes is sadly no longer an option (despite still saying so on their website). With their unique sliders now gone from bundle pages, payments will default to 5% going to charity, 10% to Humble and 85% to publishers going forward - although from late May users will have the option to increase their charitable donation to 15%, resulting in 5% going to Humble and the remaining 80% to publishers, according to their blog post.

Alas, this Lego bundle will have likely ended before Humble's new charity tier gets rolled out, leaving just 5% of your payment going to Humble's chosen charity for the month, Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism in the US.

The same goes for Humble's other live bundles at the moment, too, which includes their nature-themed Down To Earth indie bundle, and their Spring in VR bundle, the former of which ends in four days time, while the latter ends on Wednesday.