Hyperdrive Inn is a Lucasarts style adventure game made entirely from scanned fabric samples

One of the many high concept ludonarrative experiments I’d one day like to bring to fruition is an immersive sim in which the player has access to many guns, but their default arsenal selection is an open packet of crisps which they hold out in front of them, in first person, and offer to NPCs. Some NPCs wouldn’t be swayed by this, but some would lower their weapons at the offer of a prawn cocktail treat, and so you’d be constantly playing chicken with various guards: edging closer toward them, your shaking hands rattling the delicious disks inside the oily packet, mentally weighing up whether it's worth risking them turning hostile at the last second.

Obviously, I’d scan some real crisp packets and just alter the logos for maximum immersion. One game that’s already taken this scanned bricolage concept and run with it to beautiful effect is Hyperdrive Inn. It’s an avant garde point and click adventure from Finnish studio Horsefly, where the entire world is constructed from scanned fabric samples. Have a looksee.

Hyperdrive Inn released this Sunday passed, a nonchalant testament to Finnish cosiness if ever there was one, and there’s a demo still available on the Steam page. What else might we find on this page? Oh! It’s a description. Wonderful.

Your father has triggered a set of cataclysmic events and escaped into the depths of his creation, the infinite hotel of Hyperdrive Inn. It's up to you to find him and save the world in the process. The ever-growing accommodation behemoth known as Hyperdrive Inn is your father’s creation, and he is also responsible for triggering a set of cataclysmic events that threaten to destroy everything in existence.

The game also promises “brain-twisting puzzles”, some randomised content for replays, and a Finnish folk music score. I’ve queued up the demo myself, but do let me know if any crisps are involved. Google tells me a famous Finnish snack is the ‘Karelian’, which is basically mashed potato in a pie. Carbs on carbs, you say? Somehow, this speaks to my British soul.