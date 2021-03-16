HyperX's best wireless gaming headset is $40 off today

Amazon US have slashed the prices of dozens of HyperX PC peripherals today, including several of their wired and wireless gaming headsets, three keyboards and two mice. Chief among them is the Cloud Flight, their excellent wireless headset which is currently $40 off right now, matching its Prime Day price of $100 to boot.

Indeed, this is the first time HyperX's Cloud Flight headset has dropped to $100 since the end of 2020, according to my Amazon price tracker, which is a pretty decent saving considering it's usually been fluctuating between $125 and $140 for much of the last year. I was a big fan of the Cloud Flight when I reviewed it a few years ago, too. While it wasn't quite as comfortable as my favourite wireless headset, the Steelseries Arctis 7, it has an excellent battery life of around 30 hours, and its audio quality was absolutely top notch.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset - $100 from Amazon US (down from $140)

The Cloud Flight isn't the only bit of HyperX kit on sale today, though, as there's also a $15 saving to be had on their excellent Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard as well. It's only a membrane keyboard rather than a fancy mechanical one, but as entry-level keyboards go, this is one of my personal favourites. Normally $50, this keyboard can now be had for just $35, which is a great price considering its nearest rival (and the current holder of our best budget keyboard crown), the Razer Cynosa Chroma is currently quite a lot more at $60.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard - $35 from Amazon US (down from $50)

And to complete your cheap HyperX peripherals set, I should also point out that their budget-friendly Pulsefire FPS Pro mouse is also a bargain-tastic $30 right now, which is another $15 saving compared to its usual price. I was a big fan of its very similar sibling, the Pulsefire Core, when it first came out a couple of years ago, and it was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation for quite some time (until Logitech's G203 Lightsync showed up, that is). The Pulsefire FPS Pro has a slightly different design to the Core, offering a more right-hand-oriented ergonomic shape rather than a symmetrical one, but you do get a higher quality sensor and grippier sides - all of which is a great deal for $30.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse - $30 from Amazon US (down from $45)

You can see the full list of what's on offer right here if none of those take your fancy, though, but you'll need to hurry, as all offers will expire at the end of today.