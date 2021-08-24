I Am Fish is set to release this September

You've been bread, and now it is nearly time to be fish, because Bossa Studios' upcoming physics-based platformer I Am Fish will launch on September 16th. Similarly to I Am Bread, you'll be flip-flopping around in all sorts of precarious situations, except this time you're a sea creature who's trying to get to the ocean. You can play as a goldfish, flying fish, puffer fish, or,my personal favourite, the piranha. He looks so angry in the image above, like he's about to send that van to a watery grave.

I Am Fish is set in the same world as I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator, and involves you helping these four fishy friends escape a hazardous town - you know, by crossing roads, swimming through sewers, and exploring nightclubs. Normal fish stuff.

Ed reckons it's secretly a horror game, and in his I Am Fish preview he regales us of his harrowing tale of being chased by a murderous farmer who wanted nothing more than to suffocate a poor goldfish. He enjoyed his time with the game, mind you, just be warned that it might be a little scarier than it looks.

"From the early build I played, I'd say I Am Fish is an absolute nightmare, both in the sense that it's difficult and also genuinely frightening," he writes. "Don't let the cutesy Pixar look fool you; this game will have you in tatters."

I Am Fish will arrive on September 16th on Steam and the Microsoft Store, and it'll cost you £16/€20/$20. It's also coming to Xbox, as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles.