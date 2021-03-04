If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

I am immensely jealous of this Valheim build

Alright, I admit, this home is way nicer than mine
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
A Valheim screenshot which shows a player looking out at their home perched on the rocks above. A wooden path leads through pine trees towards the entrance.

Ahh Valheim, a viking survival game that literally everyone on planet Earth is playing right now. Including a few friends and I, who inhabit a modest dwelling overlooking the sea. I thought it was rather impressive, but no, it pales in comparison to a player home that I spotted recently. A large part of it is built under rock too, I mean, I had no idea this was possible. I am now the embodiment of jealousy, a living envy-vessel who will shut the door of my home just a little bit harder than usual.

A viking architect by the name of "Fyxate" posted a short tour of their Valheim home. Everything about it makes me shudder with bitterness, and yet, I can't help but be wowed from start to finish.

Under rock builds seem to be the new thing. My WIP home so far. from r/valheim

Kicking off the tour, they've got this lovely little walkway through a nestle of pine trees that snakes up a rocky incline, and leads to an entrance so intricate, I will be stealing its design with immediate effect. Whether I can actually work out how to build it or not is another matter entirely.

Onwards, and into an open-plan living space, with a flipping gorgeous view over the sea, dining tables, rugs, and a stack of chests made to resemble a bookshelf. A contemporary Norse home that could probably make it into real estate show Selling Sunset's next season.

But then they head downstairs, into a basement that's built under rock. I literally had no idea you could do this, and it looks rad as hell. It's the sparkly copper ore acting as a ceiling that's just, chef kiss. So anyway, when can I move in?

Oh wait, no I can't move in, because it's still a work-in-progress. Alright, they're taking the piss now. I'm going back to my home and I'm going to tell my friends about it and we're going to try to build something under a rock. But probably end up getting crushed in the process.

Imogen tracked down some other mightily impressive Valheim builds, if you're interested in seeing more mad creations.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles