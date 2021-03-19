I can't stop playing tiny townbuilder Dorfromantik

On finishing work for the day, I normally power down my PC and retreat to our living room downstairs, either settling in for some TV with our cats, or reading a bit of my current book with our cats. Our cat Midna (named for the similar-ish markings she shares with The Legend Of Zelda character) is particularly friendly when we're in the living room, wedging herself between my shins if I've got a blanket over them, or scooching into the tiny gap between me and the arm of the sofa. It's nice. Cosy. Chill. Peaceful.

I'm telling you this because nearly every night this week I have foregone a big chunk of our usual evening cat cuddling routine in order to carry on playing Dorfromantik, a very relaxing hexagonal city-builder from tiny German team Toukana Interactive. And yes, I don't know what's got into me, either.