I don't know what's going on in this story trailer for Lies Of P Overture but it does have some sad, familiar music for fans

A new story trailer for the upcoming Lies Of P Overture expansion shows us more of the "legendary stalker" the player will be following through the snowy surroundings of Krat. The lore is served up raw with a heavy garnishing of opaque chatter that explains absolutely nothing. But I hear that's how you cook a soulslike story. Come watch and see if you can understand more of the stalker's words than I do. You probably will if you recognise the classical tune playing underneath it all.

The track that plays during the trailer is a classical cover of "Feel" from the base game, which you can play on gramophone in-game. It's described in lore-ish item notes as a "a song that quietly comforts the dark." I haven't played Lies Of P, so I don't know if the song is significant to the game's story in any other way, or if this is just the developers capitalising on a fan favourite from the original soundtrack (let me know). Either way, it's a nice tune.

The DLC will see you following and fighting alongside a swordswoman dressed in what looks like an officer's cavalry uniform of the era. This stalker and the puppety protagonist seem to be out of sync in one part of the trailer, but come together at the end to stand in front of a manor that might be the Rose Estate - a charity house for orphans that was teased in the base game. It's possible this prequel expansion will investigate the shady goings-on of that building.

The expansion was announced a couple of weeks ago with a boss-dripping trailer during PlayStation's State of Play event. It's due to be released some time in summer this year, we're told. I like to think that Ed (RPS in peace) is out there somewhere, looking at this and wondering if it's worth dipping back into the world of Belle Époque marionettes. He liked the game a lot when he reviewed it. Alas, I cannot know his feelings. We cannot cross the bounds of time.