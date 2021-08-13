I don't know why I like Forklift Load

I can't believe I didn't give up on Forklift Load immediately. Its opening tutorial is exactly the kind of skill cliff I've rejected a hundred games for in the past. You control a little forklift truck, and are asked to do forklifty things. Lifting. Moving. Uh... forking. But the first thing you're asked is one of the fiddliest things in the game, as you have to slide your prongs inside a pallet at exactly the right position to lift it from another forklift, which of course means you'll spend ten minutes bashing prongs (pronggg) together at the last second and deliberately dropping the barrels in the hope that they explode.

They do not. But they do flip out now and then, and you have to start the whole job again. I should hate this. Why don't I hate this?