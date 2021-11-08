If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I don't want Inscryption to be easier, I want me to be smarter

I have been dealt a bad brain hand
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
A table full of animal-themed cards in Inscryption

Comedian Dara Ó Briain has an old bit where he talks about video games, and the difficulty barrier that games have compared to other kinds of media. "You cannot be bad at watching a movie. You cannot be bad at listening to an album. But you can be at playing a video game. And the video game will punish you, and deny you access to the rest of the video game."

Don't worry; I'm not about to take out a cane and start hammering away at the skeletal, equine remains of the "difficulty in games" debate. But I always remember that joke. I like him miming a book quizzing you on what the major themes of the text are so far, and then woomp-ing closed if you can't answer, and I thought of it again recently while playing Inscryption.

