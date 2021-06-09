I Expect You To Die 2 will have a demo in the Steam Next Fest this month

In among all the E3 announcements and big game sales and absolutely everything else begging for our eyeballs this month, there's the Steam Next Fest as well. That's the new name for Steam's limited-time demo festival, if you'd not heard. The demo bashes can be just as (if not more) overwhelming than giant sales, I've found. So here's a hot tip ahead of time: the sequel to that super swell secret agent VR game is going to call in a demo. I Expect You To Die 2 is going to be one of the many options available starting on June 16, and perhaps one you'll want to prioritize if you're a VR-liker.

I'm not a headset owner myself, alas, but I gather that IEYTD is quite well-regarded among those who are. It's one of the best VR games on PC in RPS's opinion. "As the name may suggest, you should expect to die a lot," says the hivemind. However, "This is a game about making discoveries and thinking your way out of problems, not about the challenge of actually enacting solutions."

As for the sequel, which was announced early this year, Schell Games say:

"In this game, players return to an immersive world of espionage. After secretly surviving the events of the first title, players go deep undercover to explore the diabolical intelligence the Agency received regarding Zoraxis’ move for world domination. Players will embark on brand new missions to figure out what Zoraxis is up to, use their elite spy skills to retrieve vital intelligence for the Agency, and try their very best not to die mid-mission."

As I said, I've found Steam's big demo festivals to be a pretty overwhelming prospect. For the last one though, I adopted the strategy of telling myself to play just one demo. If I wound up playing more (I didn't), great! If not, no worries. In the event that mindset works for any of you lot as well, I suspect that I Expect You To Die 2 wouldn't be a bad choice for your one priority demo.

In their announcement post about the upcoming demo, Schell games say they'll also be hosting a livestream with the game's project director Charlie Amis next week.

I Expect You To Die 2 is launching sometime in 2021. You can find it over on Steam, which is where you'll be able to play that demo on either the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or Valve Index. The Steam Next Fest runs from next Wednesday, June 16 until June 22.