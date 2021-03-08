I have met the litRPG genre of books, and I do not understand it

Listeners of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast will know that I like books, which is why my recommendations at the end of episodes are wot I read recently. Readers of this website will know I love RPGs. It was with some interest, then, that I discovered the existence of a genre called litRPG. It is apparently hugely popular, but I was totally unaware of it. I spent this week getting to grips with an upcoming Audible Original called Rise To Glory, by Alex Knight