If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

I have met the litRPG genre of books, and I do not understand it

Fail on turning the page; you die from an arterial papercut
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published

Listeners of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast will know that I like books, which is why my recommendations at the end of episodes are wot I read recently. Readers of this website will know I love RPGs. It was with some interest, then, that I discovered the existence of a genre called litRPG. It is apparently hugely popular, but I was totally unaware of it. I spent this week getting to grips with an upcoming Audible Original called Rise To Glory, by Alex Knight

Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More Features

Latest Articles