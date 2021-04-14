I haven't played Nioh 2 in a while, and I'm scared to go back

I played brutal action-RPG Nioh 2 religiously for weeks. If I had a controller in my hand, more often than not, I'd be fighting a horrid demon for the umpteenth time. Then I just stopped for no real reason - other than maybe because other games came out and I wanted a break? I don't know.

But what I do know is that I'm genuinely scared to boot Nioh 2 up again. My mouse has glanced over it numerous times, but I've bailed at the last second. I get this overwhelming feeling of, "I am totally disconnected from this world", and I think I've finally identified what it's called.