I loved being turned into a cheese in Baldur's Gate 3

A very stinky cheese

A close up of a wheel of cheese in Baldur's Gate 3, the player character suffering under a polymorph spell
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

People have talked about Baldur's Gate 3 going a bit wonk in the final chapter when you reach the titular big city. It was actually my favourite act of the whole game - not that I doubt other people saw things going on the wonk a lot, but I did, thankfully, escape more or less unscathed (apart from one instance where, for some reason, Gale the smug sex wizard had a conversation with me, and then immediately repeated the exact same conversation). For me, the final act of BG3 is the act when all my nonsensing in the rest of the game paid off. The part where it turned out it did matter that I spent a painstaking hour separating and killing a bunch of guards in a mine, so I could save the gnomes trapped in a cave-in. It was also where a genie turned me into cheese.

Spoilers, obvs, if you're that way inclined.

