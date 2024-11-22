I no longer care about Grand Theft Auto 6, for I have the open world of Vivat Slovakia

Upon some serious soul searching following a little time with the early access build of open world game Vivat Slovakia, I have unfortunately had to admit to myself that it is probably not the GTA 6 killer I was hoping for. This upsets me slightly, because I find Rockstar’s constant self-assured bloviating to be quite irritating, even though I’m sure I’ll play their game for a billion hours. What Vivat Slovakia is, then, is a very ambitious homage to the Grand Theft Auto series that isn’t shy about it, right down to the font choices. I’m not sure if you should play it, but I do feel enriched for learning of its existence. Here’s a trailer.

Vivat Slovakia describes itself as “an open-world action game set in '90s Slovakia, where corruption runs deep and law enforcement is weak”. You play as Trotter, an almost entirely unlikeable taxi driver slash undercover cop. The game recently added full English voice acting. I’d have happily done without it, but it strikes me as such a massive undertaking I figured I’d opt in. The current early access build, named ‘Side A’, is the first part of the game.

You start off learning how to drive through the medium of taxi work. In the space of three short customers, Trotter has a conversation about bribing cops, and manages to imply that a journalist is a prostitute just because she says she’s going to work in a hotel. There is, it’s safe to say, a thick sheen of grime over things. It’s equal parts repellent and alluring, honestly. There’s a sense the game is likely to get very weird in ways that might just be very interesting.

A few more things I liked: there are five different radio stations. The front headlights on your car reacts appropriately to you smashing into things by ceasing to work. The four different groups of passengers in the intro mission all have their own unique ways of getting mad at you. Also, the tutorial teaches you how to use a sniper rifle by having you shoot someone trying to make it across the border to escape Czechoslovakia, which feels in such spectacularly bad taste that I can’t help applaud it. Here’s a bit about the game’s story:

Step into a narrative inspired by real events, weaving a tale of loyalty, corruption, and thirst for power. Players will uncover complex relationships and shifting alliances as they work to navigate a world where political agenda and criminal enterprise are often intertwined. Every mission is designed to reflect the historical conflicts of the '90s, from the shadowy operations of state security, to underground deals that shaped the nation's path. The game brings this gripping storyline to life with the talents of professional voice actors, enhancing immersion and intensifying the struggle for survival and integrity.

Again, this isn’t a recommendation per se, but I do support anyone trying to do Rockstar on anything but a Rockstar budget, results be damned.