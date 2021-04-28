I think games should adopt anime openers

Booting up a video game in 2021 is a boring affair isn't it? An obligatory slideshow of publishers and developers, followed by a "press any button to start" prompt. A big logo, a sultry tune, perhaps. That's your lot.

Last night I tuned into the latest season of My Hero Academia, an anime that I've followed for several years now. I was excited to see my favourite characters again, but also for a new opener. And its explosion of noise and colour didn't disappoint, so much so, that it got me thinking: I wish this was a thing in video games.