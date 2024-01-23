If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I very nearly like Stasis: Bone Totem (this is a recommendation)

Darker than the average bear

Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
I try to be open minded, you know. What usually happens is I give an adventure game a chance though they're all terrible (all of them), and I try. I really do. I made it several hours into Stasis Colon Bone Totem before getting frustra-bored and giving up. That may sound damning, but it's actually very good indeed, because usually that happens within about ten minutes. I can't say it defied my hatred of the genre as much as a The Last Express or The Cat Lady, but it had a good enough run to deserve talking about. Not least as I'm still curious about its setting.

