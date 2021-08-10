Idris Elba is voicing Knuckles in the Sonic movie sequel

"After playing Mandela, it's very hard to read a script that doesn't have any of the qualities that man has," said Idris Elba to the BBC in 2013. "It's quite interesting what it's doing to my taste in characters."

Today, Idris Elba announced in a tweet that he would play Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic movie sequel.

"Knock, knock....", reads the tweet, with the hashtags #SonicMovie2 and #Knuckles and a screenshot of Knuckles' twin-spiked hand.

The Sonic wiki page on Knuckles tells me that Knuckles' powers are digging and climbing and that, as Sonic embodies the wind, so Knuckles "embodies the mountain; stern, unmovable and anchored to his duty." On these grounds, I deem this good casting. I've never seen a film or Sky Box Sets advert that Elba hasn't improved.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 8th, 2022. The first movie was released in February last year and was reportedly, actually, surprisingly alright, despite controversy surrounding Sonic's appearance prior to its release prompting the blue hedgehog to be redesigned. We have no way of knowing yet whether Knuckles will have the horrible ratty fur and human teeth we so badly crave.