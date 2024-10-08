If you missed that cheap Steam Deck dock deal from last week, it’s back for Prime Big Deal Days

I noticed that an awful lot of you read last Monday’s spotlight on the Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck, by our new deals tsar Robert. An awful lot. Way more than anything I wrote that week. No, it’s fine. I’m FINE. I hope you’ll be very happy together. But not as happy as someone who needs a swanky new Steam Deck dock yet missed that sale, as now they have another chance, with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days knocking it down to £26 / $30 once more.

Truth be told, this represents a sneaky bit of price-wrangling on the part of Amazon UK: installing the Keepa price tracker reveals that Ugreen’s dock has flitted between £40 and £25 several times since August, so I can’t honestly say that this some kind of incredible gold dust deal that’s returned against the odds. Still! It’s a good price for a good dock, one that stands out (hurr hurr) for its multitude of full-size USB ports - perfect for hooking up a mouse and keyboard for Desktop Mode - and sleek aluminium build.

UK deal:

US deal:

Sadly, the Ethernet port doesn’t glow, Elden Ring Sending Gate-style, like it does in that picture. But you can’t have everything.

We’re only a few hours into Prime Big Deal Days (circa October 2024) and it’s already turned into a nice little bazaar of Steam Deck accessories. Besides docking stations like this, some searching reveals loads of cases, screen protectors, and of course microSD cards like that Samsung Pro Plus from earlier. You will need an Amazon Prime account or free Prime trial to take advantage of their shrunken prices, mind.