If you need more Phoenix Wright in your life, play Tangle Tower

If you need more Phoenix Wright in your life, play Tangle TowerIts console release this week has got me thinking about this excellent murder mystery game again
I refuse to believe it's been two years since the launch of Tangle Tower. A year, at most, perhaps, but two? Simply impossible. But its release on PS4 and Xbox One this week has got me thinking about this excellent murder mystery game again, and man, if you've been hankering for more great detective work after the likes of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (or indeed the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy) lately, then you absolutely owe it to yourself to play Tangle Tower. After all, when the prime suspect is *checks notes* a painted portrait holding a blood-tipped knife, who could possibly resist such a juicy little murder hook?
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information