IGF 2009: The Shortlist

And the IGF shortlist has gone live. It's quite the selection of games - some already released, some only hinted at, some not even online. But it's worth remembering, there's been a solid classic amongst the shortlist for every year of the competition. What's this year's World of Goo? Can't wait to find out. The full list is beneath the cut, including links to all the site sites I could find. Some, as far as I can work out, don't have a web presence yet.



Seumas McNally Grand Prize:

Blueberry Garden (Erik Svedang)

Osmos (Hemisphere Games)

Carneyvale Showtime (Singapore-MIT Gambit Game Lab)

Night Game (Nicalis)

Dyson (Rudolf Kremers/Alex May)

Excellence In Visual Art:

Zeno Clash (ACE Team)

PixelJunk Eden (Q-Games)

Machinarium (Amanita Design)

Cletus Clay (TunaSnax)

Feist (Filthy Grip)

Excellence In Audio:

Musaic Box (KranX Productions)

Blueberry Garden (Erik Svedang)

BrainPipe (Digital Eel)

PixelJunk Eden (Q-Games)

Retro/Grade (24 Caret Games)

Excellence In Design:

Retro/Grade (24 Caret Games)

Snapshot (Six AM)

Night Game (Nicalis)

Musaic Box (KranX Productions)

Osmos (Hemisphere Games)

Innovation Award:

Between (Jason Rohrer)

Mightier (Ratloop)

The Graveyard (Tale Of Tales)

Coil (From The Depths)

You Have To Burn The Rope (Mazapan)

Technical Excellence:

PixelJunk Eden (Q-Games)

Cortex Command (Data Realms)

Osmos (Hemisphere Games)

The Maw (Twisted Pixel Games)

Incredibots (Grubby Games)

So there we go. Anyone got a favourite horse?