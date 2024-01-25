If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I'm bored of survival games all starting off the same

I'd rather not punch trees and rocks

A sprawling base in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

Punch some trees, get some logs, build a crafting bench. I'm bored of Palworld already, because it starts off the same as any other survival game. Of course it does! Here I was hoping for something a bit different - a legally distinct Pinser welcoming me into his home of angry cicada-likes - and I get another serving of derivative. Am I wrong in wanting a survival game that doesn't begin like the rest of them?

