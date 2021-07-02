I'm not editor-in-chief of RPS anymore, here's who is

I joined Rock Paper Shotgun in 2013 with the vague mandate from Jim Rossignol to "do whatever needs doing." For the past eight years, it's been a pleasure to do just that.

Now my time has come. The corporate mother has chosen me and today is devouring day. I'm no longer the editor-in-chief of Rock Paper Shotgun, but I'm excited to introduce who is.

I don't want to prolong my goodbye, because the reality is I'm not going far. I'm passing off the day-to-day operations of RPS, but my new role within the digestive bowels of mother ReedPop still involves overseeing the site's future and supporting its editor-in-chief. I'll also continue to write news posts in evenings and weekends, meaning my name will be more present on the homepage than it was during most of my time as editor.

I'm also going to break with tradition. It's customary when someone leaves RPS for them (at my urging) to link to some of their favourite pieces of writing from across their tenure. I'm not going to do that. I've written some articles I'm proud of, but all of it pales in comparison to the pride I feel in the people who work here. I've been lucky enough to work alongside, learn from, and hire the best people in games media several times over. There are too many people to name, but I hope, whether they're a freelancer or a full-timer, that I've been able to offer them back a fraction of what they have given me. Thanks to them all.

You are in safe hands with the current RPS team. All of them believe in RPS, understand what makes it special - and importantly, they all know to do whatever needs doing.

And that starts with the new editor-in-chief, who I asked to write an intro:

Hello! It's me! Your former hardware editor, Katharine Castle. Surprise! It's such an honour to be taking over from Graham, and I can't wait to get started. My Horace shrine is already coming along nicely, if only because I have 653 leftover mice and keyboard boxes to construct it with. Don't worry, I'm not going to turn RPS into an endless stream of deals posts and graphics card round-ups. That will be for our new hardware editor to decide, which we'll be hiring for very shortly. What I do want to do, though, is write more about the games we love and celebrate the very best bits of PC gaming today. In short, all the things RPS already does best, but with a +10 attack buff.

For now, though, please join me in wishing Graham well in his devouring, and saying a big thank you for all the hard work he's done steering the good ship RPS over the last eight years. He'll be greatly missed, if only because he's the only one who actually knows how to steer the boat properly. Seriously, has anyone seen a big boat manual lying around?