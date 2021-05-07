I'm slowly becoming obsessed with video game book shelves

As someone who likes to read a lot when they're not playing games, I'm always intrigued by what video game characters have on their bookshelves. Usually, it's a pretty fruitless endeavour. Occasionally there'll be individual books we can pore over as in-game items, but more often than not, any actual bookshelves in games tend to just be awash with a mass of wordless spines with colourful decorations on them, as artists, understandably, probably don't have time to come up with an entire library of unique book titles. But I always take a look regardless, because you never know when someone might surprise you - and a couple of games I've played recently have really good ones.