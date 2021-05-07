If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

I'm slowly becoming obsessed with video game book shelves

Bookmark 'em, Booker
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published on

As someone who likes to read a lot when they're not playing games, I'm always intrigued by what video game characters have on their bookshelves. Usually, it's a pretty fruitless endeavour. Occasionally there'll be individual books we can pore over as in-game items, but more often than not, any actual bookshelves in games tend to just be awash with a mass of wordless spines with colourful decorations on them, as artists, understandably, probably don't have time to come up with an entire library of unique book titles. But I always take a look regardless, because you never know when someone might surprise you - and a couple of games I've played recently have really good ones.

