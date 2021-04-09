I'm sorry, but I don't get Loop Hero

I went into Loop Hero with only two expectations: I'm probably going to like this given the rave reviews it received, and if there's a hint of idle game here I'm all for it. I'd hoped it would be the sort of game I could leave to its own devices, you know, set some foundations, press play, and collect my rewards a few hours later.

Nope, this wasn't Loop Hero at all. I had to place things, and make difficult decisions, and keep tabs on stuff. Too demanding for me - just way too much. Not idle enough.