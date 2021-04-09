I'm sorry, but I don't get Loop Hero

I'm sorry, but I don't get Loop HeroI'm simply too lazy for it
I went into Loop Hero with only two expectations: I'm probably going to like this given the rave reviews it received, and if there's a hint of idle game here I'm all for it. I'd hoped it would be the sort of game I could leave to its own devices, you know, set some foundations, press play, and collect my rewards a few hours later.
Nope, this wasn't Loop Hero at all. I had to place things, and make difficult decisions, and keep tabs on stuff. Too demanding for me - just way too much. Not idle enough.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information