Immortals Fenyx Rising gets a new hero in its Chinese myths DLC this month

Immortals Fenyx Rising has already released one of its three planned DLCs which challenged your hero Fenyx to a new series of puzzle-y trials. With the second DLC out this month, it's time for Fenyx to hang up the wings. A new hero named Ku is taking over in the "Myths Of The Eastern Realm" DLC. It'll be out later this month, but you can take on related teaser quest that Ubisoft have added to the base game as a free update in the meantime.

Ubisoft say that Myths Of The Eastern Realm will add a new explorable area along with new characters and story. As the name suggests, the new DLC will trade Fenyx's Greek myth setting for one inspired by Chinese mythology instead. It also ditches Fenyx for the new hero Ku who "embarks on a journey to rescue mortals in a new open world, battling monstrous new enemies using a unique fighting style based on Chinese martial arts."

You can spot some of the new baddies, puzzles, and architecture in the preview video Ubi put together last year for its three DLCs.

Fenyx was one of RPS's favorite games of 2020 thanks in part to its lighthearted adventure mixed with enjoyable combat. Alice Bee even said "my only hope is that I get other games in the same series that adapt myths from around the world." That seems to be pretty much what the Eastern Realm DLC is getting at, if in the slightly shorter format of a DLC.

A recent title update also added a free quest to give you a taste of the DLC. "Appearing at the southern end of the Valley of Eternal Spring, the new quest offers a stamina-testing platforming challenge in the clouds, with an appropriately themed prize for players who complete it," Ubisoft say.

Myths Of The Eastern Realm will launch on March 25th. Ubisoft say it's included with the Fenys season pass and Ubisoft+ but you'll also be able to purchase it as as standalone.