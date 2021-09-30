Impostor Factory (aka To The Moon 3) is out now

Impostor Factory has been described repeatedly by developer Kan Gao as "To The Moon 3(?)", complete with paranthetical question mark. Whatever the reality in terms of its plot, it definitely forms a trio in terms of theme and tone, closing out the series with another melancholy, pixelated adventure. It's out now.

Here's a trailer from back in August, which captures the spirit of the thing:

Freebird describe the game as a "bonkers time-loop tragicomedy murder mystery thriller involving multiple casualties and a suspicious cat," which sounds like a riot, but the original To The Moon was renowned mainly for heart-wrenching story. There's enough tinkling piano in the trailer above that I'd expect to feel things - which is why I probably won't play it.

To The Moon launched almost ten years ago and was a sensation. John called it the best game he played that year, between sobs. Its sequel Finding Paradise didn't have the same impact in 2017, but was still "a lovely story well told, with great humour, moments of genuine pathos, and plenty of intrigue."

That's a good enough track record to think Impostor Factory won't suddenly drop the big sad ball, although it does sound like it's not simply repeating old tricks. The murders are new, for one, and Freebird have previously said that while there are a few recurring characters, references to previous games are "suspiciously avoided." Hmm.

You can pick Impostor Factory up now from Steam for a whopping £6.47/€7.37, and if you've not played them, To The Moon and Finding Paradise are both currently 50% off.