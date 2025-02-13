In the absence of Bloodborne on PC, we get a snowy expansion for Lies Of P

Slashy soulslike Lies Of P is not quite Bloodborne but it's the closest we have got on PC so far. Now, developers Round8 have revealed a snowy expansion for the game. Lies Of P: Overture was shown off during last night's State of Play showcase, in a trailer introducing the creeps and kittens you'll be meeting in this puppety prequel DLC. But enough stringing you along, here's the video.

This DLC was previously teased (as our sister site Eurogamer once noted) but this is the first glimpse we've got of its setting. It'll see you explore the wintry city of Krat as it lives out its "final days of haunting, late-19th-century Belle Époque beauty". There are carnivals, cats, and columns of steel. "As Geppetto’s deadly puppet, you’ll journey through Krat and its surroundings, uncover hidden backstories, and face epic battles that shape the past and future of Lies of P."

The puppet's original outing made for a pretty slick soulslike, according to Ed (RPS in peace). "Lies Of P might lack some of the presence of its main inspiration," he said in his review, "and not all of its parts come together to form a cohesive whole, but the game is an undeniable must for Soulslikers who crave the dark. It's perhaps the closest any Soulslike has felt to a FromSoft game, in everything from its presentation to the cadence of your character's jog."

Aha, that'd be why it got on our list of the 10 best soulslikes. Round8 are also reportedly working on an unannounced sci-fi horror game as well as a direct sequel to Lies Of P. That sounds like a lot of work, but who knows, we might still see all those come out before FromSoft manage to bring their traipse through Yarnham to our envious machines.