You can score Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PC at a discount on launch day, here's how

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t just good. It’s excellent. If you’re excited about playing the game on launch day (or beyond) and want to get the best deal possible, then look no further.

Trusted Steam-code seller Fanatical has the game listed for just $58.79 for those in the US, and £50.39 for those in the UK. That’s a serious 16% off. The discount in both regions is for a Steam code, not Xbox/PC Play Anywhere, just so you are aware.

There are plenty of Xbox deals available right now. Game Pass fans can snag three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $28.99 at Woot using the code "GAMEPASS"—a savings of over 50% compared to Microsoft's new $19.99 monthly price.

While this offer is limited to new Woot users, the $33.99 deal for everyone is still an excellent value, making it a great time to jump into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle's recommended PC specs

Getting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle up and running depends heavily on your hardware—and how much visual fidelity you’re aiming for.

If you’re set on playing with Indy’s hands rendered in crisp detail at recommended specs, you’ll need a robust PC. Want those hands ray-traced for that next-level realism? You'll need something with a little more kick.

Image credit: Microsoft

For those content with minimum specs (sans ray tracing), the game isn’t overly demanding. My own several-years-old PC could probably handle it without breaking a sweat—though downloading the hefty 120GB install might test my patience thanks to slow broadband speeds.

But if you’re looking to enable ray tracing, even at a baseline level, an RTX 4070 12GB is required. And let’s be honest—that kind of hardware doesn’t come cheap.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: What we said in our review

Brendan Caldwell was impressed by the game in his review for RockPaperShotgun, saying:

Troy Baker has said that Bethesda didn't ask for a "bang-on impression" of Harrison Ford, but he nonetheless delivers a quietly convincing version of Ford's adventurer, with all his finger wags and wry side-of-the-mouth smiles.

“It is a reproduction of Ford's younger face we're looking at the whole time, and there are uncanny valley moments in looking at Dr Jones when you feel "this isn't exactly right". But the other performances quickly take the heat off (Voss, your principal Nazi antagonist, is particularly fun to dislike). You forget all about Baker.”

“In the same way, Machine Games have reproduced the experience of the Lucasfilm movies in a 99% accurate form. And they have done so in a manner only a megafunded Bethesda studio with a lot of Nazi-killing experience could.”

“Yes, the video gamey seams stand out as you scarf down croissants for health and hear another bigot coughing behind a wall. But just as I'm not interested in Baker's performance reaching some unobtainable ledge of authenticity, I also don't want my adventure to abandon the language of games where it doesn't make sense to do so.”

“I'm happy for this to be exactly the kind of expensive, cinematic, blockbuster explorathon it seemed predestined to be. Sneeze away, little Nazi. I know where you are.”