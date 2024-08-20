Indiana Jones And The Great Circle releases December 9th, will hopefully contain gameplay by that point

Oh, and new Indiana Jones And The Great Circle trailer! Great. I’ve been looking forward to a nice, juicy chunk of extended gameplay. You know, something to really convey the flow of the game, rather than the admittedly impressive but nonetheless very fragmented snippets we’ve gotten so far. Now to sit back and…oh, wait. Hang on. It’s just actor Troy Baker telling me about all the great acting he’ll be doing. It is great, by the way. He’s doing a fantastic job. Maybe just, you know, a crumb of acknowledgement or elucidation over the whole ‘interactivity’ part?

Anyway, don’t mind me. I’m just an old fool who likes to press buttons. And, to be fair, it's not like Machinegames don't have a great track record. Anyway, here’s some good news: The game releases December 9th this year. Have a release date trailer.

Hang on, turns out I’m talking shit. This has literally never happened before! Said longed-for elucidation does actually exist, and on this very website, no less! Edwin had a chinwag with game director Jerk Gustafsson, and reckons the game will be both “a more ‘relaxed’ Wolfenstein and Riddick plus Nazis”. Not too shabby!

“Larger setups give you the option of being sneaky or violent, boffing guards in a particular order and hiding the bodies, or making use of the fittings. You can lob spears to create surfaces to swing from, for example,” wrote Edwin “You also have the option of donning a disguise - there are story episodes that require it, and you'll build up a wardrobe of outfits you can change to suit the situation. One particular scenario might have you playing the servant and bringing wine to a rancorous fascist. I don't get the impression this is an Agent 47-grade exercise in social camouflage, though the idea of a Hitman level set in one of Indy's tombs with a cast of stymied stormtroopers has a certain appeal.”

For more of the latest news and previews from Gamescom 2024, head to our Gamescom 2024 hub.