Indiana Jones And The Great Circle's recommended PC specs require some deep pockets

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle arrives soon, which will be exciting to many of you who like the guy who runs from large boulders and occasionally cracks a whip. It may be worth holding back that excitement, though, until you've had a glance at the just-released PC requirements. If you want to run it so Indy's hands are rendered at the recommended spec, you'll need quite the beefy rig. If you want his hands ray traced, you'll need something even juicier.

I've popped an image of the PC requirements below. Running the game at minimum specs (without ray tracing) isn't too costly to be fair. I'm no hardware editor, but I do think my own several-years-old PC could churn it out fairly comfortably, even if my slow broadband speeds would take about a year to download the hefty 120GB needed before I could even get started. If you're after ray tracing at minimum, you'll need a RTX 4070 12GB. One thing I do know - that 4070 ain't cheap, chief.

Image credit: Microsoft

As for those recommended specs (again, without ray tracing), you're looking at a pretty pricey system, firmly planted within that midrange tier. The work-supplied PC I'm writing this article on can run most games smoothly at 1080p, but if I wanted to get into Indy on the recc specs, I'd need to double my RAM. If I wanted to even tickle Ultra settings? Hah. No.

Our Edwin had a go of Indiana Jones And The Meatball Marinara a little while ago and found it to be "handsome and glossy enough" in presentation, but with a world that felt like "the usual triple-A compromise of impossible sheen at the price of a certain liveliness". Not to mention Indy's insatiable desire to get his grubby hands on everything. Make sure to give Edwin's preview a read for his full thoughts on it all.