Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid on Itch offers over 1,000 games for UN relief

Indie game developers on Itch are once again offering up their games in a massive bundle benefitting humanitarian aid. The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid is offering up over 1,000 games for $5, with all profit benefitting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The bundle has so far raised $45,000 of its $500,000 goal for the week it will be available.

The bundle is has chosen to feature survival story game Liyla And The Shadows Of War, which is particularly relevant to the current and ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine. Created by Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh in 2016, it's a about a girl living in Gaza in 2014.

"I'm a father of two kids, I can't imagine my life without them, but in Palestine nobody is safe. When the war started in Gaza and I saw the images of the killed kids in their parents hands I was shocked, I had a weird feeling, it's a combination of sadness, fear, empathy and anger, All what i was thinking of is "what if this happened to me". I have chosen to share those feelings in a game to deliver a message of how we are living as Palestinians under this situation."

Alongside Liyla, there are a ton of other indie hits big and small that you'll get for your $5. There are 1,020 of them total from 865 creators, which is a heck of a lot of games to sort through.

"This is a grassroots bundle by a group of indie game devs who want to help Palestinians," the organisers say. "By existing, it proves that as a collective, we are a formidable force of good, more than willing to volunteer our talents and creations to help others."

If you buy the bundle and don't know where to start, there are some long time indie game favorites to look for like Nuclear Throne, VVVVVV, and Minit. Excellent puzzlers like A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and Pikuniku, and Mini Metro are in there as well.

You can also spot excellent story games such as the Italian road trip Wheels Of Aurelia, A Mortician's Tale, or Orwell.

The Indie Bundle For Palestinian Aid is running from now until next Friday, June 11th. All profits are going to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides food assistance, medical care, and other services as part of its Gaza emergecy initiative.

For additional ways to donate to relief efforts, RPS has a list of charities including the UNRWA, Doctors Without Borders, Children of Peace, and other organizations.