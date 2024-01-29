Indie champions Day of the Devs are now a non-profit

Day of the Devs, the folks behind the yearly showcases spotlighting indie games and creators, have officially become a non-profit organisation. Alongside the news, the group have launched their first fundraising campaign and detailed dates for multiple events this year.

The first Day of the Devs was held just over a decade ago in 2012 as part of a team-up between Psychonauts studio Double Fine and merch makers iam8bit. What began as an in-person event showing off indie games in San Francisco evolved into an online showcase of new and upcoming indie titles.

The formal declaration of Day of the Devs as a fully independent 501c3 non-profit means that the group will be able to fundraise via new methods, while also being open about how any money donated is spent and guaranteeing that they will be completely platform-agnostic, the group said.

Those efforts include the group’s first fundraising campaign now live on FundraiseUP, which will offer supporters rewards including game keys, tickets and merch in return for their donations. The funding is expected to go towards covering the cost of event venues, staff, equipment, video production and general operating costs.

"It's a whole new day for Day of the Devs," said Day of the Devs co-founder Tim Schafer (you may have heard of him). "It's extremely gratifying to see this show become as fully independent as the amazing indie games it has always centred around."

Recent Day of the Devs showcases have run alongside the games industry Keighlendar of Summer Games Fest and The Game Awards. That will continue in 2024, with Day of the Devs revealing events to take place as part of Summer Game Fest in June and The Game Awards in December, along with an in-person Day of the Devs: San Francisco in March.

March will also host a series of special events including a GDC edition of the showcase during the developers’ conference and a ticketed event at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.