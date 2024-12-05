Looking for all the answers to Professor Aventura's Observation questions in Infinity Nikki? Professor Aventura is a recurring NPC in Infinity Nikki, one who delights in travelling Miraland, laying in wait for you at key locations, and then pouncing on you with a question about the surrounding area. Professor Aventura's quests are called Observation quests, and to complete them, you just need to answer his question correctly.

The hidden secret of the Observation quests is that you don't need to know the answer. If you guess wrong, you can just try again with a different answer, and so you can complete the quest purely through trial and error. But hey, that's not the most efficient way to deal with these quests! Read on to find the answers to all of Professor Aventura's Observation questions in Infinity Nikki!

All Observation quest answers

To save time, we'll give you all the Observation quest answers right away in the table below:

Observation: Ancient Statue answer

The first time you'll meet Professor Aventura is likely on the path leading out from the Old Florawish Memorial and into the rest of Miraland. You'll find him near some stone steps on the path, and he'll introduce himself and ask you the first of his many questions.

Question : What part of the central statue in Old Florawish Memorial is damaged?

: What part of the central statue in Old Florawish Memorial is damaged? Answer: The head

Observation: Great Wishtree answer

Aventura can next be found in the circle around the Wishing Tree in the centre of Florawish, just outside the Stylist's Guild.

Question : Which of the following is not a Wishing Item found on the Great Wishtree?

: Which of the following is not a Wishing Item found on the Great Wishtree? Answer: A Wish Chime

Observation: Land of Stored Wishes answer

Professor Aventura will start the Land Of Stored Wishes quest when you approach him on the winding path that leads from the centre of Florawish up to the Dream Warehouse to the north.

Question : How many dome-roofed towers still stand in the Dream Warehouse?

: How many dome-roofed towers still stand in the Dream Warehouse? Answer: Three

Observation: Activity Center answer

Aventura's Observation quests and questions are next encountered in Breezy Meadow. First you should go to the roundabout just slightly west of the Meadow Activity Support Center and answer his question there.

Question : How many balloons float above the roof of the Meadow Activity Support Center?

: How many balloons float above the roof of the Meadow Activity Support Center? Answer: Five

Observation: Swan Gazebo answer

Professor Aventura can also be found at the point where the main road down from Florawish into Breezy Meadow splits next to the Swan Gazebo. Talk to him and answer his question about the Gazebo.

Question : How many pillars support the Swan Gazebo?

: How many pillars support the Swan Gazebo? Answer: Six

Observation: Shimmer Pond answer

After you cross the bridge into the south of Breezy Meadow, head east along the north coast and you'll cross another bridge, where Professor Aventura is waiting to pounce with his next Observation question.

Question : What kinds of creatures inhabit Shimmer Pond? And the Banshee doesn't count!

: What kinds of creatures inhabit Shimmer Pond? And the Banshee doesn't count! Answer: Bow Fish

Observation: Meadow Wharf answer

This one's pretty straightforward to find: just head into Meadow Wharf on the north coast of Breezy Meadow and you'll see Professor Aventura hanging around near the Warp Spire.

Question : How many intact, sail-less boats are docked at Meadow Wharf?

: How many intact, sail-less boats are docked at Meadow Wharf? Answer: Three

Observation: Abandoned Camp answer

Professor Aventura can next be found inside the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost. To get there, just follow the main river down beyond Shimmer Pond and you'll soon find it.

Question : How many damaged catapults can be found near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp?

: How many damaged catapults can be found near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp? Answer: Three

Observation: Palace Ruins answer

Aventura's next Observation question occurs not far from the Queen's Palace Ruins that dominate the far east of Breezy Meadow. Specifically, you can find him a little bit up the path northwest from the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire.

Question : Inside the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, there is a sculpture in the central flowerbed. What is the sculpture of?

: Inside the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, there is a sculpture in the central flowerbed. What is the sculpture of? Answer: A Violin

Observation: Border Outpost answer

South of the Queen's Palace Ruins in eastern Breezy Meadow is a long path south to the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost. Professor Aventura is waiting for you along this path with his next question.

Question : What color is the flag hanging on the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost wall?

: What color is the flag hanging on the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost wall? Answer: Yellowish-Green

Observation: Making Wishes answer

Professor Aventura can next be found in the region of Stoneville. Head to the other side of the bridge that leads east out of the Flamecrest Stonetree top, and you'll see him waiting there.

Question : Which of the following isn't a Wishing Item often used in Stoneville?

: Which of the following isn't a Wishing Item often used in Stoneville? Answer: A Wish Lantern

Observation: Windrider Mill answer

The next Observation quest can be found at the top of the Windrider Mill area of the Abandoned District.

Question : How many windmills are there near Windrider Mill?

: How many windmills are there near Windrider Mill? Answer: Ten

Those are all the answers to all of Professor Aventura's Observation quest questions that we've encountered so far in Infinity Nikki, but check back often as we'll be updating this page with more answers when we discover them! We're also doing the same with our guide on all the Kindled Inspiration solutions, if you're interested. And while you're here, be sure to check out our walkthrough on all the Infinity Nikki Whimstar locations, as well as our guides on the current banner schedule and all the newest Infinity Nikki codes.