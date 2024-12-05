What is the current Infinity Nikki banner schedule? The Resonance system in Infinity Nikki should be very familiar to you if you've played other prominent gacha games like Genshin Impact or Wuthering Waves. From the Resonance screen, you can spend Resonite Crystals and Revelation Crystals to "pull" for unique clothing items. If you don't know what that means, it's basically a lottery, and each time you Resonate, you will gain a random reward from a large selection of possible clothing items.

When you Resonate in Infinity Nikki, you first have to choose a banner, which determines the selection of possible rewards you can get. Some banners are permanent, while others are time-limited or event-based banners which will disappear after a time. So if you're on the lookout for a specific dress or entire Infinity Nikki Outfits, you need to keep an eye out for the upcoming banners, so you know when is the best time to pull.

Below we've detailed the current Infinity Nikki banner schedule, including details on the current and the next banner in Infinity Nikki. Further below, we've compiled an ever-growing list of all the previous banners that we've seen in Infinity Nikki since the game's launch.

Infinity Nikki banner schedule

Here is the current Infinity Nikki banner schedule:

Distant Sea (Permanent): Blossoming Stars, Fairytale Swan, Whispers Of Waves, Crystal Poems

What is the current Infinity Nikki banner?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The current banner in Infinity Nikki is Distant Sea, the game's only permanent banner. This banner contains the following items:

Fairytale Swan outfit (9 pieces, 5 Star)

Blossoming Stars outfit (9 pieces, 5 Star)

Whispers Of Waves outfit (9 pieces, 5 Star)

Crystal Poems Purification outfit (10 pieces, 5 Star)

outfit (10 pieces, 5 Star) Shark Mirage Fishing outfit (9 pieces, 4 Star)

outfit (9 pieces, 4 Star) Forest's Fluttering Bug Catching outfit (10 pieces, 4 Star)

outfit (10 pieces, 4 Star) Breezy Tea Time Animal Grooming outfit (8 pieces, 4 Star)

outfit (8 pieces, 4 Star) Sweet Jazz Nights outfit (8 pieces, 4 Star)

30 additional clothing items (3 Star)

Overall that's 102 different items of clothing within the Distant Sea banner. Every 10 Resonances also guarantees at least one clothing item of 4-Star or 5-Star quality. In addition, the Deep Echoes system allows you to select a makeup reward from a shortlist after certain numbers of draws (20, 40, 60, and so on).

What is the next Infinity Nikki banner?

We don't yet have any information on what the next Infinity Nikki banner might be, what outfits it might feature, or when the next banner might arrive. But we'll be working hard to check daily and update this page with information on the next banner as soon as we find out more.

List of all Infinity Nikki banners

Below is the full list of all current and previous Infinity Nikki banners:

Banner Name 5-Star Outfits 4-Star Outfits Banner Dates Distant Sea Fairytale Swan, Blossoming Stars, Whispers Of Waves, Crystal Poems Shark Mirage, Forest's Fluttering, Breezy Tea Time, Sweet Jazz Nights Permanent

