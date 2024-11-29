Infinity Nikki codes November 2024

Looking for a full list of all working Infinity Nikki codes? The giant new open-world dress-up adventure game Infinity Nikki is full to its brim with currencies, resources, and items that you'll need in order to finish all the game's quests and collect all the clothing items on offer. And one of the easiest and most lucrative ways to get these items for free is by redeeming Infinity Nikki codes in-game. With these codes, you can earn tonnes of free Bling, as well as the more valuable and premium currencies such as Diamonds, Stellarite, and Revelation Crystals.

Below you'll find an up-to-datae list of all new and currently working Infinity Nikki codes, along with easy instructions on how to redeem Infinity Nikki codes in-game.

In this guide:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Infinity Nikki codes

Here is the full list of all working Infinity Nikki codes:

infinitynikki1205: 20x Revelation Crystals (NEW, lasts until 19th December)

Last checked: 5th December 2024

How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes

It's very easy to redeem Infinity Nikki codes in-game. Just follow these steps to redeem any of the above codes:

Carefully copy your desired Infinity Nikki code from the above list. Launch Infinity Nikki. Once you're in-game, hit ESC to bring up the Pear-Pal menu. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames Click the cog icon at the bottom of the screen to open the Settings screen. Click on the "Other" tab on the left. Next to "Redeem Code", click "Apply". Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames Enter your code into the text box (or click the paste button to auto-paste it in). Click "Apply" to redeem your Infinity Nikki code! Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Each code can only be redeemed once per account, but you can copy and paste all of the above Infinity Nikki codes one after the other by following these steps to get all the free rewards at once. Praise the Wishing One!

All expired Infinity Nikki codes

There are currently no expired Infinity Nikki codes yet, but check back soon, because we'll be working hard to keep our list of Infinity Nikki codes up-to-date!

Where are new Infinity Nikki codes released?

If you want to keep an eye on when all the newest Infinity Nikki codes are released, you should join the Infinity Nikki Discord server for all the latest details. It's also a good idea to regularly check the Infinity Nikki socials pages on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook in case any new codes are posted there.

Or you could just leave the hard work to us, and bookmark this page so you can check back here every day for all the latest codes! Generally, new codes are released with the launch of new updates, or during holidays. Codes are also known to appear after periods of maintenance or server downtime. So stay on the lookout for new Infinity Nikki codes during these times!

That wraps up this guide on all the new Infinity Nikki codes and how to redeem them. Happy coding!