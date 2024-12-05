What is the fastest way to get Bling in Infinity Nikki? As a gacha game, Infinity Nikki is of course brimming with different confusing currencies. But Bling is simple and easy to understand - it's the most basic currency, used for pretty much everything from purchasing new outfits and abilities to unlocking new skills in the Heart Of Infinity skill tree.

There are tonnes of different ways to earn Bling, but some are definitely more lucrative than others. And if you learn how to combine different methods of farming Bling, you can start to earn over a million Bling per day. In the guide below, we'll explain how to get Bling as fast as possible in Infinity Nikki, so that you never have to worry about dwindling Bling reserves ever again.

Fastest way to get Bling in Infinity Nikki

If you want to get Bling as fast as possible in Infinity Nikki, you need to combine several sources of Bling income. Selling items in the Realm Of Escalation is the single most profitable method, which can grow to net you at least 700,000 Bling per day. You can combine this with your regular Daily Wishes, quests, and upgrading your various levels, to end up with an income of well over a million Bling per day.

To lend some structure to your different sources of Bling in Infinity Nikki, below I've listed them in ascending order of importance (in my opinion), so you know which Bling farming methods to prioritise if your time is short on a certain day. So read on to find out how it all fits together, and what you can do to earn silly amounts of Bling every day.

10. Collecting Bling in the world

Among the slowest and most work-intensive methods of earning Bling is simply collecting it wherever you find it in the world. Little Bling pickups are absolutely everywhere in Infinity Nikki, and each pickup earns you 100 Bling. That's very far from the kinds of dough we want to be raking in, but it does stack up over time. Bling pickups reset each day, so you can learn certain optimum paths on your way to other more important things.

9. Hunting Treasure Esselings

Treasure Esselings are special Esseling enemies that only appear in certain locations, and will try to run from you instead of attack you. It takes three hits to kill, and when it dies it sends out a spray of Bling pickups from the treasure sack it was carrying on its back. Each time you kill a Treasure Esseling, it drops the equivalent of 3,000 Bling.

The nice thing is that Treasure Esselings respawn every day in the same locations all over Miraland. For example, there's always one behind the large circular tent in west Stoneville that I like to pick on each day. However, this is still very manual labour-intensive, so hunting Treasure Esselings should only be viewed as a minor supplement to your overall Bling income.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

8. Upgrading your Styling Rank

You can upgrade your Styling Rank to earn a nice extra bit of Bling on the side. Your Styling Rank can be found under "Courses" in your Pear-Pal menu, and you upgrade it by doing all sorts of different activities - honestly, everything from defeating enemies to collecting Outfits to taking photos.

Once you've earnt enough stars and enough Daily Wishes (you need both), you can increase your Styling Rank and get a new badge - and crucially, every second rank gets you 10,000 Bling as an extra reward. What's also nice is that the ranks in between also get you Energy Crystals, which are enormously important for earning Bling - but we'll talk about that later on.

7. Increasing your Mira Level

Throughout your playthrough of Infinity Nikki, you'll be earning Mira EXP which progresses your overall Mira Level. You can view your Mira Level in the Pear-Pal menu as well, and you can also view the rewards of all past and future levels. It's a more consistent way of earning Bling than upgrading your Styling Rank, because every single Mira Level reward includes a several-thousand-Bling reward. At Levels 1-5 you gain 6,000 Bling per level, but towards the end of the track you'll be earning 10,000-10,500 Bling per level.

6. Giving Dew Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn

Dew Of Inspiration is everywhere at first in Infinity Nikki, and while it is a finite resource, the way you use it also nets you quite a bit of Bling. Once you've accrued certain amounts of Dew Of Inspiration, you can trade it in to Kilo The Cadenceborn at the Old Florawish Memorial in the Memorial Mountains. Each time you do this, you earn a new set of rewards, and each level gets you between 10,000 and 26,000 Bling.

This is also a method that involves a lot of exploration and labour, but it's a lot more fruitful than just collecting Bling pickups in the world. So if you see Dew Of Inspiration in the world, make sure you purify it immediately before you forget.

5. Redeeming codes

As with many gacha games, Infinity Nikki allows you to redeem codes in-game for free rewards. A lot of the time, those free rewards will include a tidy sum of Bling. It's a very inconsistent source of income, of course, but it also requires absolutely no work except checking our Infinity Nikki codes list and redeeming any new ones as they arrive.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

4. Completing Daily Wishes

Daily Wishes are a surprisingly lucrative source of Bling each day, and it's a better deal than you might think as well. Every day you have various different ways to earn Daily Wishes, and with every 100 you earn, you get a reward, up to a maximum of 5 rewards. It's dead easy to earn all 5 rewards each day, and doing so will earn you 15,000 Bling.

What makes it even better is that the five rewards also earn you a total of 90 Diamonds, which can be used in the Realm Of Escalation, the most lucrative way of earning Bling every day. More on that shortly!

3. Completing quests

When you're first starting your journey in Infinity Nikki, the easiest and most profitable source of Bling is simply completing whatever quests you come across. Main quests tend to give you the most Bling - around 20,000 or so. Side quests can get you between 10,000 and 15,000 Bling as well. Even after you've completed the entire game, daily quests will continue this source of Bling income.

Similarly to Daily Wishes, there are all sorts of "Random" quests and activities such as Kindled Inspiration and Observation which all earn you Diamonds; and Diamonds are also very important and lucrative for earning Bling. I promise we're getting to the reason for that soon.

2. Progressing your Mira Journey

The Mira Journey in Infinity Nikki is essentially the game's version of a Battle Pass. Every day you complete various tasks (ranging from simply logging in every day to pulling on Resonance Banners), and doing so earns you Journey EXP which increases your Mira Journey level, and gets you oodles of Bling in the process.

As with most Battle Passes, there is a general "track" of rewards, and a premium track with extra rewards that you can only earn by unlocking the track with real money. In Infinity Nikki, the general track is called "Journey Overture", and the premium track is called "Distant Anthem". Not every level gets you Bling (it's more like every 2 or 3 levels), but each time it gets you between 8,000 and 40,000 Bling just on the basic "Journey Overture" track.

It gets better if you're prepared to buy the "Distant Anthem" track. Instead of Bling rewards ranging between 8,000-40,000, you'll get huge rewards of 32,000 to 160,000 Bling each time. That's obviously a lot more Bling than we've mentioned in any of the previous methods of Bling farming - and it's worth noting that the Mira Journey rewards also include enormous amounts of "potential Bling" in the form of Diamonds and Energy Crystals.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

1. Selling items in the Realm Of Escalation

The Realm Of Escalation is by far the best way to earn Bling in Infinity Nikki, and when combined with the various other methods in this list, you can earn Bling in the millions every day.

The Realm Of Escalation is one of several "Realms" that you can access by interacting with any Warp Spire in the game. You'll unlock the Realm Of Escalation during the "Unexplained Coma Incidents" main quest in Chapter 1 by speaking to Tokar, and within the Realm Of Escalation you can spend Energy in order to exchange crafting materials and resources for either Bling, Shiny Bubbles, and Threads Of Purity.

You can use the Realm Of Escalation with any materials you like, even items as easy to obtain as Daisies or Buttoncones. The exchange rate to begin with is: Spend 10 Energy (and the crafting material) to earn 10,000 Bling. So with 35 Daisies (for example), you can spend your 350 Energy per day to earn a whopping 350,000 Bling.

Ah, but there's more. As you increase your Mira Level, you'll upgrade this exchange rate of Energy and Bling. By the time you hit Mira Level 30, you can spend 10 Energy for 20,000 Bling, which doubles your daily Bling income to 700,000.

It still gets much better! You can replenish Energy using either Energy Crystals or Diamonds. Each Energy Crystal gets you back 80 Energy, which means a single Energy Crystal is worth 160,000 Bling, provided you've reached Mira Level 30. This also means that it's best to hoard your Energy Crystals until you've reached Mira Level 30, in order to get the most Bling out of each of them.

If you don't have Energy Crystals, you can also replenish Energy using Diamonds, albeit to a lesser extent. You can only exchange a maximum of 800 Diamonds per day, which gets you 480 Energy in total. Assuming Mira Level 30, that's a whopping 960,000 Bling, which - yes, alright, control your salivating. The issue is that while there are lots of ways to get Diamonds, you earn them fairly slowly (tens at a time), and Diamonds are also used for a wide variety of different things, while Energy Crystals are only used for this specific purpose.

So there we have it - hopefully you've learned a few methods of farming literally millions of Bling every day in Infinity Nikki. While you're here, do also check out our guides on all the Infinity Nikki Whimstar locations and the current Infinity Nikki banner schedule.