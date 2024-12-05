Need more Infinity Nikki Resonite Crystals? If you'd like to obtain more Outfits for Nikki, spending Resonite Crystals on the game's gacha banners is a great way to get them. With a nice stack of Resonite Crystals in your pocket, you'll certainly get a glamorous fit to flaunt in Miraland.

The only issue is that Resonite Crystals are difficult to find. You can buy them with real money, but there are also ways to obtain them for free - if you know where to look. This guide will show you how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki and how to spend them wisely.

Note that Resonite Crystals are not to be confused with Revelation Crystals. While both are gacha currencies, the blue Resonite Crystals are used on permanent banners, while the pink Revelation Crystals are spent on limited-time event banners. They're also different from Energy Crystals, which can replenish Vital Energy; and Stellarite, a premium currency.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to use Resonite Crystals

To understand Resonite Crystals, you should know that Infinity Nikki is a 'gacha' game, which means it contains randomized rewards. Infinity Nikki's gacha system is called 'Resonance', and Resonite Crystals are the gacha currency needed to participate in the game's permanent banner, Distant Sea.

Simply put, you can spend a Resonite Crystal on a 'Resonance' banner and receive one random 'Outfit' (equipment item) from that banner's reward pool. Each banner contains items of three-, four-, and five-star rarity that come with a certain drop chance. Lower-quality items have a higher drop chance than high-quality items, so if you spend a single Resonite Crystal on a Resonance banner, you will most likely receive a three-star item, not a four- or five-star one.

Spending more Resonite Crystals on Resonance banners will obviously improve your chances of obtaining five-star rewards, but Resonite Crystals are quite rare. They can be bought with real-life money, but there are a few ways to get them for free.

How to get free Resonite Crystals

Let's stack up on Infinity Nikki Resonite Crystals, shall we? Before we explore the purchasing options, here's how to get Resonite Crystals for free:

Redeem gift codes. This is perhaps the easiest way to stack up on Resonite Crystals, as you simply need to find a valid code and exchange it in the in-game menu. In short, go to 'settings', click 'other', and then 'redeem code'. We've got a guide with more detailed instructions as well as the latest Infinity Nikki codes - be sure to redeem them all!

This is perhaps the easiest way to stack up on Resonite Crystals, as you simply need to find a valid code and exchange it in the in-game menu. In short, go to 'settings', click 'other', and then 'redeem code'. We've got a guide with more detailed instructions as well as the latest Infinity Nikki codes - be sure to redeem them all! Increase your Mira level. This is your main account level, which you can improve by gaining EXP (through questing, doing challenges, etc.).

This is your main account level, which you can improve by gaining EXP (through questing, doing challenges, etc.). Increase the Compendium level. You'll receive one Resonite Crystal for every 500 Compendium points.

You'll receive one Resonite Crystal for every 500 Compendium points. Improve your Stylist Rank. To check if you have any unclaimed rewards, go to the Advanced Courses menu in the Pear-Pal.

To check if you have any unclaimed rewards, go to the Advanced Courses menu in the Pear-Pal. Complete Mira Journey tasks. Although Mira Journey is Infinity Nikki's Battle Pass system, you can still get some Resonite Crystals for free.

Although Mira Journey is Infinity Nikki's Battle Pass system, you can still get some Resonite Crystals for free. Offer 'Dew of Inspiration' to Kilo the Cadenceborn. Only certain milestones are rewarded with Resonite Crystals.

Only certain milestones are rewarded with Resonite Crystals. Participate in limited-time events. Sometimes, Infinity Nikki's temporary events are rewarded with Resonite Crystals. These events typically involve a variety of quests and challenges.

There are also a few in-game currencies that may be exchanged for Resonite Crystals: Diamonds, Tranquility Droplets, and Surging Ebbs. Keep in mind that these currencies can be used to obtain Revelation Crystals too, which hold a higher value as they're spent on limited-time banners. If you'd nonetheless like to spend them on Resonite Crystals, these are the exchange rates:

Buy 1 Resonite Crystal for 120 Diamonds .

. Buy 1 Resonite Crystal for 100 Tranquility Droplets .

. Buy 1 Resonite Crystal for 20 Surging Ebbs.

Both Tranquility Droplets and Surging Ebbs are gained by earning duplicate rewards in Resonance banners. So if you pull a clothing item that you already own, then the duplicate will be converted into Tranquility Droplets (for 3-Star items) or Surging Ebbs (for 4-star items).

How to buy Resonite Crystals

Even if you use every method listed above to obtain free Resonite Crystals, you still won't be able to obtain every five-star Outfit in the game. Our advice is not to worry too much about that; a humble wardrobe won't stop you from enjoying the game. That said, it's possible to spend real-life money to obtain more Resonite Crystals.

You can't directly buy Resonite Crystals with real-life money, but you can purchase Tidal Resonance Packs, which each contain a certain number of Revelation and Resonite Crystals, among other items.

You can purchase Tidal Resonance Packs for real-life money, which each contain Resonite Crystals. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

You can also use real-life money to purchase Diamonds via the Monthly Gifts section of the Treasure Tab in the Store. And then you can convert your Diamonds into Resonite Crystals in the Diamond tab.

You can purchase Diamonds using real-life money, and then convert those Diamonds into Resonite Crystals. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

That's how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki. Use them to collect the best Infinity Nikki outfits and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations while you're at it!