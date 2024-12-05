How to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki

Looking for more Infinity Nikki Revelation Crystals? To obtain the most fabulous fits from the game's gacha banners, you'll need plenty of Revelation Crystals. The more you have on hand, the greater your chances of receiving the best five-star Outfits for Nikki.

Unfortunately, Revelation Crystals are a limited resource in Infinity Nikki. While they can be bought with real money, there are a few ways to obtain them for free. Since it's easy to miss out on free Revelation Crystals, this guide will show you how to grab them and use them on Resonance banners.

Be careful not to confuse Revelation Crystals with Resonite Crystals. Both of them are gacha currencies, but while the blue Resonite Crystals are used on permanent banners, the pink Revelation Crystals are spent on limited-time event banners. Revelation Crystals are also different from Energy Crystals, which can replenish Vital Energy; and Stellarite, a premium currency.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to use Revelation Crystals

Revelation Crystals form an essential part of Infinity Nikki's 'gacha' system, a reward system that drops randomized loot. In this gacha system, also known as 'Resonance', you can spend Revelation Crystals on limited-time reward banners for a chance to obtain new Outfit pieces.

In other words, you may spend one Revelation Crystal on a limited-time 'Resonance' banner and receive one random 'Outfit' piece (an equipment item) from that banner's reward pool. Each banner contains items of three-, four-, and five-star rarity that come with a certain drop chance. Lower-quality items have a higher drop chance than high-quality items, so if you spend a single Revelation Crystal on a Resonance banner, you will most likely receive a three-star item, not a four- or five-star one.

Remember that these banners remain available for a few weeks only, after which they'll be swapped for a new limited-time Resonance banner. Although the three-star items (and some four-star ones) remain the same, the five-star items will change along with their banner. So, if you're set on a particular five-star item, try to spend your Revelation Crystals before time runs out.

The more Revelation Crystals you spend on Resonance banners, the higher your chances of obtaining five-star rewards. Although they can be bought with real-life money, here are a few ways to get Revelation Crystals for free.

How to get free Revelation Crystals

Time to find you some Infinity Nikki Revelation Crystals for free. Whether you decide to purchase any or not, don't miss out on these free-to-play options:

Redeem gift codes. Receiving Revelation Crystals from gift codes is rare, but not impossible. If you've got a valid code, you can exchange it in the in-game menu to see if it rewards any Crystals. In short, you must go to 'settings', click 'other', and then 'redeem code'. We've got a guide with more detailed instructions as well as the latest Infinity Nikki codes - be sure to redeem them all!

Receiving Revelation Crystals from gift codes is rare, but not impossible. If you've got a valid code, you can exchange it in the in-game menu to see if it rewards any Crystals. In short, you must go to 'settings', click 'other', and then 'redeem code'. We've got a guide with more detailed instructions as well as the latest Infinity Nikki codes - be sure to redeem them all! Participate in limited-time events. Infinity Nikki has plenty of temporary gameplay events, some of which will reward Revelation Crystals. Don't forget to check the in-game event pages once in a while.

Some in-game currencies can be exchanged for Revelation Crystals: Diamonds, Tranquility Droplets, and Surging Ebbs. While these currencies can be used to obtain Resonite Crystals too, Revelation Crystals are considered the better choice as the five-star rewards from limited-time banners usually come with better stats.

Here's an overview of the exchange rates:

Buy 1 Revelation Crystal for 120 Diamonds .

. Buy 1 Revelation Crystal for 100 Tranquility Droplets .

. Buy 1 Revelation Crystal for 20 Surging Ebbs.

Both Tranquility Droplets and Surging Ebbs are gained by earning duplicate rewards in Resonance banners. So if you pull a clothing item you already own, then the duplicate will be converted into Tranquility Droplets (for 3-Star items) or Surging Ebbs (for 4-star items).

How to buy Revelation Crystals

Sadly, these methods to obtain free Revelation Crystals aren't enough to get every five-star Outfit in the game. Don't let it deter you though; relying on a humble wardrobe won't necessarily stop you from enjoying the journey through Miraland. That said, you can always spend real money to get more Outfits.

You can't directly buy Revelation Crystals with real-life money, but you can purchase Tidal Resonance Packs, which each contain a certain number of Revelation and Resonite Crystals, among other items.

You can also use real-life money to purchase Diamonds via the Monthly Gifts section of the Treasure Tab in the Store. And then you can convert your Diamonds into Revelation Crystals in the Diamond tab.

Other than buying them directly, you can also buy a Mira Journey subscription; Infinity Nikki's Battle Pass system. If you have a subscription, go to the Mira Journey menu and complete some of the tasks. This will increase your Mira Journey score and reward Revelation Crystals upon reaching certain milestones. Although the free-to-play version of Mira Journey rewards some Resonite Crystals, you won't get any of the Revelation variant without paying.

That's how to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki. Spend them to collect the best Infinity Nikki outfits and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations while you're at it!