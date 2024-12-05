Need more Stellarite in Infinity Nikki? Stellarite is a special in-game currency that can be used to buy premium items from the store, including a variety of clothes. If you want additional, dresses, jackets, hats, or anything else to complete the perfect outfit for Nikki, it's best to stack up on Stellarite as much as you can.

Beware that Stellarite is a premium currency, which means it can be purchased with real-life money. If you don't want to spend money on Infinity Nikki, your Stellarite funds will be quite limited. Here's how to obtain Stellarite in Infinity Nikki and where to spend it.

How to get Stellarite in Infinity Nikki

Although it's a premium currency, there are ways to get Stellarite for free. To ensure you don't miss out, here's an overview of all possible sources of Stellarite in Infinity Nikki:

Redeem codes: every once in a while, Papergames will drop gift codes that can be redeemed in return for Stellarite, among other rewards.

every once in a while, Papergames will drop gift codes that can be redeemed in return for Stellarite, among other rewards. Buy Stellarite: stock up on Stellarite through in-game purchases. We are talking about real-life money here, so if you don't want to opt into Infinity Nikki's gacha systems, do not use this method. If you're certain you'd like to spend some money, you can do so by opening the Pear-Pal menu and clicking on "Store", then selecting the "Stellarite" menu on the left.

How to use Stellarite

If you're willing to part with some of your Stellarite, open the Pear-Pal menu and go to the Store. If you click on 'Clothing' in the menu on the left, you will see some limited-time equipment available for purchase. The prices vary in Stellarite, depending on the item type and rarity. Five-star outfits are the rarest, and therefore come with the best stats, but they're also the most expensive.

Besides the clothing store, there are some additional limited items in the Pear-Pal Selected menu, under the 'Limited Offer' tab. As three-star rarity items, these outfits are generally on the cheaper side, requiring only 60 Stellarite.

We recommend saving your Stellarite for the items you really like. As it's difficult to make that choice right off the bat, it may be better to wait a while and get familiar with the game before you purchase any limited-time clothing.

That concludes this Infinity Nikki Stellarite guide. Be sure to use both your funds and exploration skills to collect all Nikki Infinity outfits, and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations either!