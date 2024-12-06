Do you need to heal in Infinity Nikki? Although Nikki isn't the type to slay enemies left and right, that doesn't mean she can't lose HP. Whenever that happens, you can rely on HP recovery items to save you from a respawn.

Healing items are devilishly well-hidden in Infinity Nikki. If you don't happen to look in the right place, it's easy to miss them altogether. Here's how to heal and how to grab some Healing Nectar for free.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to heal in Infinity Nikki

In Infinity Nikki, your HP bar takes the shape of a series of five pink hearts, visible at the bottom of your screen. Every time you get hit, you will lose one heart, and if all hearts are lost, Nikki will faint and respawn at the nearest Warp Spire. This wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but you'd have to run back to your previous location if you want to resume the fight, which can be especially annoying if you were merely seconds away from winning a boss battle. It's therefore important to know how to heal.

Nikki's HP bar consists of five stars. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

There are four consumables that can be used to replenish HP: Recovery Nectar, Recovery Nectar Essence, Healing Nectar, and Healing Nectar Essence. Healing Nectar recovers health instantly, while Recovery Nectar replenishes HP over time. The 'Essence' versions will recover more HP than the default ones.

To heal during battle, be sure to equip a healing item first. Open your backpack and click on 'Consumables' - the bottom tab. Select a healing item, choose 'equip', and place it in one of the three consumable slots.

Equip healing items from your backpack. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Close your backpack, and you'll see the consumable option in the lower right of the screen. Simply click this button to heal yourself during combat!

Once it's equipped, you'll see the Healing item in the lower right. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

How to get Healing Nectar

Healing Nectar and Recovery Nectar can be obtained from the Store. Although you can claim some for free, beware that additional healing items may cost money - especially the ones bought with the premium currency Stellarite. Here's how to get some healing items:

Claim the free 'Floral Tribute': once per week, you can get two Healing Nectars for free. Go to the Store, then the 'Featured' tab, and click on the Floral Tribute to claim them.

once per week, you can get two Healing Nectars for free. Go to the Store, then the 'Featured' tab, and click on the Floral Tribute to claim them. Buy a Featured Pack with healing consumables: if you go to the 'Featured' tab in the Store, some of the packs will contain Healing or Recovery Nectar. Beware that these packs cost Stellarite. If you're interested, we've got a guide on how to get Stellarite in Infinity Nikki.

if you go to the 'Featured' tab in the Store, some of the packs will contain Healing or Recovery Nectar. Beware that these packs cost Stellarite. If you're interested, we've got a guide on how to get Stellarite in Infinity Nikki. Buy Recovery Nectar with Surging Ebb: go to the Store and choose the 'Resonance' tab. One Recovery Nectar costs 10 Surging Ebbs, and one Recovery Nectar Essence costs 15 Surging Ebbs.

go to the Store and choose the 'Resonance' tab. One Recovery Nectar costs 10 Surging Ebbs, and one Recovery Nectar Essence costs 15 Surging Ebbs. Buy Healing Nectar with Tranquility Droplets: go to the Store and choose the 'Resonance' tab. One Healing Nectar costs 100 Tranquility Droplets, and one Healing Nectar Essence costs 150 Tranquility Droplets.

Purchase Healing and Recovery Nectar from the Store. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The main takeaway is to claim your Floral Tribute pack every week - it would be a shame not to collect the free Healing Nectar!

That's how to heal in Infinity Nikki. Once you've got some healing items, be sure to collect the best Infinity Nikki outfits as well, and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations while you're at it!