How to improve your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki

Want to improve your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki? If you want to become one of Miraland's Legendary Stylists, you'll have to upgrade the Stylist Rank in the Courses application. In return, you will receive valuable rewards such as Energy Crystals and Resonite Crystals. Besides claiming rewards, obtaining new Stylist Ranks will also help you advance the main quests.

Unfortunately, it's possible to hit a soft-lock during the main questline due to Stylist Rank requirements. In this guide, we'll show you how to improve your Stylist Rank and deal with the Daily Wishes cap.

In this guide:

How to improve your Stylist Rank

To see your current Stylist Rank, open the Pear-Pal and select the 'Courses' application. Your rank will be displayed in the top left. If you're new to Infinity Nikki, your rank is likely either 'Rookie Stylist' or 'Junior Stylist'.

Open the Courses app to see your current Stylist Rank. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

To improve your Stylist Rank, you need two resources: Wish Glimmers and Course Credits. If you already have enough to reach the next Stylist Rank, you may go ahead and press the 'Advance' button.

Press 'Advance' to upgrade your Stylist Rank. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

If you don't have enough resources to reach the next Stylist Rank, here's how to get more:

How to get Wish Glimmers: do 'Daily Wishes', a.k.a. daily tasks. You can open this menu by clicking the Daily Wishes button on the Courses page. Examples of Daily Wishes are 'defeat five Esselings' and 'spend 150 Vital Energy'. You can't receive more than 500 Wish Glimmers per day.

do 'Daily Wishes', a.k.a. daily tasks. You can open this menu by clicking the Daily Wishes button on the Courses page. Examples of Daily Wishes are 'defeat five Esselings' and 'spend 150 Vital Energy'. You can't receive more than 500 Wish Glimmers per day. How to get Course Credits: complete the tasks listed in the five 'Advanced Course', displayed on the right side of the Courses menu. This includes 'Whim Changes the World', 'Burst of Inspiration', etc. Click on one of them and choose 'claim all' in the lower left to collect any unclaimed Course Credits. If you need more, click through the course categories on the left side of the screen, and look for unfinished tasks on the right. In the example below, the player needs to collect one more rare piece of clothing to reach a new level in 'Unique Designs' and receive one Course Credit.

Complete Advanced Course tasks to obtain Course Credits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

After upgrading your Stylist Rank, don't forget to claim the level-up rewards by clicking the gift icon next to your rank title!

What if you can't upgrade your Stylist Rank?

Since the Stylist Rank upgrades require daily tasks, it's unfortunately possible to get 'stuck' on your Stylist Rank for a while. While you may continue to gather Course Credits by exploring the world and obtaining new Outfits, you can't get any more Wish Glimmers if you already completed your Daily Wishes for today.

This Stylist Rank soft-lock can be quite frustrating as it may prevent you from continuing the main questline. If a story quest objective tells you to 'reach the Pro Stylist Rank', for example, and you've already done your dailies (without reaching Pro Stylist Rank), you can't continue the quest until the next day - in real life. There's no other way to gather Wish Glimmers, so you'll need to wait until the Daily Wishes refresh at 4am server time.

The most common quest soft-lock in Infinity Nikki happens when you're trying to start Chapter 2 of the main story on your first day. You'll be asked to upgrade from Junior Stylist to Skilled Stylist, but since your Wish Glimmers are capped at 500 per day, you'll need to wait until your second day of playing Infinity Nikki.

That concludes this guide on how to increase your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki.