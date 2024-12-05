Would you like to invite friends in Infinity Nikki? While there's no shortage of NPC friends in Papergames' giant new dress-up adventure, perhaps you'd like some human ones too. If your friends are also playing this cosy open-world game, you can send them a friend code to connect. The more the merrier, right?

Unfortunately, you can't invite other players immediately upon starting a new game, as this requires a bit of progress. This guide will show you how to unlock the Friends menu, how to get a friend code, and how to invite friends in Infinity Nikki.

How to unlock the Friends menu

Before you're able to invite friends in Infinity Nikki, you must complete the game's prologue chapter as well as two additional story quests. Here's an overview:

Finish the Prologue .

. Complete the Chapter 1 story quest called "Embark On An Unknown Journey" . This will take you out of the Memorial Mountains region.

. This will take you out of the Memorial Mountains region. Follow the subsequent Chapter 1 story quest called "Land Of Wishes" and visit the Stylist's Guild.

Visiting the Stylist's Guild unlocks the Pear-Pal, a digital device that serves as your in-game menu. By opening the Pear-Pal, you can access your Wardrobe, Compendium, Quests, and more.

The Pear-Pal is unlocked at the Stylist's Guild. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Although you won't unlock the 'Friends' menu upon receiving the Pear-Pal, there's hardly any waiting time; just leave the Stylist's Guild and you'll see a notification informing you that you've unlocked the 'Friends' feature.

You'll be notified about the Friends feature upon leaving the Stylist's Guild. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Follow the instructions on the screen to familiarize yourself with this new feature.

How to invite friends

To invite friends in Infinity Nikki, open the Pear-Pal and select the 'Friends' button as shown below:

Find the Friends menu in the Pear-Pal. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

There are two types of friends: NPCs (who will message you with quests, reminders, tips, and more) and other players. To switch between them, use the buttons on the left. The top tab is for human friends, the bottom one is for NPCs.

One part of the Friends menu is for players, and the other is for NPCs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Inviting another player requires that player's 'friend code'. If you already have the code, make sure you're in the top tab in the Friends menu (the one for humans, not NPCs), and paste the friend code in the bar at the top of the screen.

Of course, you can also send your own friend code to another player, who can then add this code the same way as described above. Beware that a friend code isn't the same as the user ID displayed in the lower left!

To obtain your friend code, make sure you're in the Friends menu for players and click 'add friends' in the bottom right. Next, click 'get friend code', which will trigger a pop-up displaying your temporary code, and send it to your friend.

To get invited, share this temporary code with your friend. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

If a friend code expires, you can simply create another one. Each friend code can only be used once, so if you want to send it to more than one player, you'll have to create additional codes.

If a friend code expires, you can simply create another one. Each friend code can only be used once, so if you want to send it to more than one player, you'll have to create additional codes.

That's how to invite friends in Infinity Nikki.