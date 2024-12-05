How to change the time of day in Infinity Nikki

Need to pass the time in Infinity Nikki? Don't worry, there's no need to hang around as you wait for the time of day to change organically. If you'd like to skip time until nightfall or morning, whether it's for a quest or just for fun, there's an easy way to do so.

As passing time in Infinity Nikki requires a Pear-Pal, make sure you've completed the story quest called 'Land of Wishes'. If that's done, here's how to change the time of day.

How to check the current time of day

The easiest way to check the current time of day in Infinity Nikki is to open your Pear-Pal, which you'll receive in the Chapter 1 story quest "Land Of Wishes". In the top-left corner of the Pear-Pal screen, you can see the current time of day.

How to pass time in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki uses a day/night cycle, so time will pass automatically as you explore Miraland. However, it's possible to fast-forward the clock, thereby skipping as many hours as you'd like. Here's how to do so:

Open the Pear-Pal. Click on the 'Run, Pear-Pal' application. An image of a clock will appear on the screen. Click on the tiny arrow, then drag it clockwise until it reaches the time you wish to skip to. For example, if it says 'Night 2:00' in the middle of the clock, you can drag it half a circle forward to 'Day 14:00'. Choose 'confirm' at the bottom of the screen and wait a few seconds.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

And that's it; you'll skip to the desired time of day right away. You might want to use this time-changing feature if a quest objective asks you to wait for a while, or if you're gathering materials that aren't available or visible at the current time.

Note that a minigame featuring an adorable duckling will automatically start after you change the time - this is just for fun, and you can skip it by hitting the 'exit' button. There's no penalty for either skipping or failing this game.

That concludes this guide on how to pass the time in Infinity Nikki. Find the right time of day to show off your best Infinity Nikki outfits and make sure you know how to save custom outfits too. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations while you're at it!