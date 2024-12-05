Want to save your Infinity Nikki outfits? Part of the fun in this colourful open-world game is to expand Nikki's wardrobe and change her outfits according to the occasion. With hundreds of different clothing items to collect, you'll be spoiled for choice, but that also makes it difficult to keep track of your favourite fits. Luckily, there's an option to save your best Infinity Nikki outfit combinations.

Whether it's based on looks or stats, this guide will show you how to save multiple Infinity Nikki outfits and always be ready to change Nikki's clothes on a whim.

How to save outfits in Infinity Nikki

To change Nikki's clothes, you must open the Pear-Pal and select the 'Wardrobe' button in the upper left corner:

Open Nikki's Wardrobe in the Pear-Pal menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

You can change Nikki's outfit any way you like. Just select the dresses, hairstyles, and socks from the menus on the right and hit 'save' when you're finished.

However, if you'd like to preserve your current equipment combo or swap back to your previous outfit at a later time, it's important to save the outfit first. It would be a nuisance to find every individual clothing item again, wouldn't it? Infinity Nikki has four save slots for outfits, which will allow you to easily swap between your four best sets.

Use the drop-down menu to save and swap between custom outfits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

To save a clothing combination, click on the drop-down menu in the upper left corner. Select the save slot you want to use, then make your desired changes to Nikki's outfit. When you're finished, hit the 'Save' button. If you like, you can also rename the custom outfit by clicking the pencil icon.

You can rename your custom outfits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

As you're out exploring in Infinity Nikki, you can switch between these four save outfits on the fly. Hold down X on the keyboard to bring up the quick-swap menu, then click on the outfit you'd like to change to (or use the hotkeys F1-F4 ). Then let go of X , and Nikki will automatically change her outfit to match your chosen save slot.

Once you've saved your outfits, you can switch between them on the fly. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

