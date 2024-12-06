Want to upgrade your clothes in Infinity Nikki? If you wish to thrive in the fashionable Miraland, you must wear the most stylish, sparkliest, and strongest Outfits. Not to worry if you don't have any 5-star items yet, you can improve any set of clothing by using the Glow Up feature. Don't like the looks of a particular set? Then you can even upgrade its cosmetic features.

Whether you're going for a stat boost or a different colour scheme, this guide will show you how to upgrade Outfits in Infinity Nikki.

How to upgrade clothes in Infinity Nikki

If you want to stay on top of the fashion game, it's important to improve both the stats and looks of your Infinity Nikki Outfits. Depending on what you want to do, these are the features to look for:

Glow Up: this is where you upgrade a clothing piece's stats, such as their 'Elegant', 'Fresh', or 'Sweet' score.

this is where you upgrade a clothing piece's stats, such as their 'Elegant', 'Fresh', or 'Sweet' score. Evolution: this is where you'll find cosmetic upgrades for your clothes.

You'll find both upgrade features in the Pear-Pal menu. If you don't see the applications yet, you must continue the story quests (main questline) a bit longer.

How to use the Glow Up system

After opening the Glow Up application, choose whether you want to upgrade an entire Outfit or an individual equipment piece. You can swap to the applicable item category using the menu on the left.

Beware that the Glow Ups aren't free; upgrading clothes costs a certain amount of Bling (common currency), Threads of Purity (common crafting material), and Shiny Bubbles (Glow Up currency). To help you with that, we've got a detailed guide on how to get Bling fast. The quickest way to get the remaining resources is to exchange materials and Vital Energy in the Realm of Escalation. Note that you must complete the fourth story quest to unlock Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki.

Once you've selected an equipment piece, adjust the number of upgrades you want by pressing '+' or '-'. The stat points are allocated automatically, and the number of items required depends on the equipment piece's rarity (5-star upgrades are more expensive than 4-star upgrades) and Glow Up level; going from level 4 to 5 is far more costly than upgrading from level 1 to level 2. When you're ready, press 'upgrade' to complete the Glow Up.

How to use the Evolution system

The Infinity Nikki Evolution system is very different from the Glow Up feature as it only enhances your clothing's looks, not stats. This means you don't have to use it, but it can be fun to change the appearance of your Outfits.

If you wish to do so, open the Evolution application and select the Outfit you wish to alter. Depending on the item's type and rarity, this will cost a certain amount of Bling, Threads of Purity, and Calm Thoughts. You can obtain Calm Thoughts by completing Chapter 7 of the story and exchanging materials in the Realm of Breakthrough.

If you have enough materials for the Outfit Evolution, press the 'Evolve' button to complete the change.

Our advice? Try not to be too enthusiastic while upgrading your Outfits though, as it takes time and Vital Energy to gather enough upgrade materials, so unless you're willing to grind a lot, it's best to save the Glow Up system for your best Outfits only. As a rule of thumb, the best Outfits are your 5-star sets and your favourite 4-star sets. The 3-star sets may be worth upgrading if you don't have many of the former two, but the 2-star items typically aren't worth any Glow Ups.

That's how to upgrade Outfits in Infinity Nikki. If you'd like to collect them all, we've got an overview of all Infinity Nikki outfits, but make sure you know how to save custom outfits too. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations to unlock more clothing!