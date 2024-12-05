All Kindled Inspiration solutions in Infinity Nikki
Here's how to complete every Kindled Inspiration quest
Stuck on one of Infinity Nikki's confusing Kindled Inspiration side-quests? The world of Miraland in Infinity Nikki is jam-packed with side quests and activities, and one of the most baffling for new players is the recurring "Kindled Inspiration" series of quests. In these quests, you must wear a specific clothing item in front of the quest-giver at the right time of day in order to solve the quest and gain the reward.
But it's very difficult at times to know which clothing item or Outfit is expected for each quest. So to help make things simpler for you, we've put together the below guide detailing all the Kindled Inspiration solutions in Infinity Nikki.
All Kindled Inspiration solutions
Below is the full list of all Kindled Inspiration quests we've encountered so far in Infinity Nikki, and the correct clothing items to wear to solve each quest.
|Quest Name
|Location
|Solution
|Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage
|Florawish
|Purchase Wishful Pact skirt from Marques Boutique
|Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk
|Florawish
|Purchase Floral Stroll shoes from Marques Boutique
|Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She
|Florawish
|Paper Crane's Flight dress (reach level 2 with Kilo The Cadenceborn)
|Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection
|Breezy Meadow
|Purchase Midnight Moon gloves from Marques Boutique
|Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design
|Breezy Meadow
|???
|Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance
|Breezy Meadow
|???
|Kindled Inspiration: Animal Traces
|Breezy Meadow
|Find Mark Of Life top inside treasure chest
|Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor
|Breezy Meadow
|Little Luck Socks from Afternoon Shine Bug Catching Outfit
|Kindled Inspiration: Transformation
|Stoneville
|Rippling Waves hairstyle from Rippling Serenity Fishing Outfit
|Kindled Inspiration: Goodnight Signal
|Stoneville
|Wear any 3 clothing items tagged "Home"
|Kindled Inspiration: Fragrant Reward
|Abandoned District
|Purple Thoughts handheld (given by Louise during "First Meeting At Stoneville" main quest)
|Kindled Inspiration: Perfect Pair
|Abandoned District
|Wear any dress tagged "Pastoral"
|Kindled Inspiration: Super Waterproof
|Wishing Woods
|???
Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Rosy
- Quest location: Florawish, on the path from the Wishing Tree to the Dream Warehouse
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Wishful Pact Skirt
- Where to get it: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Starlit Night Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Narci
- Quest location: Florawish, next to a field north of the Mayor's Residence
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Floral Stroll Shoes
- Where to get it: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Breeze-Kissed Blooms Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Sculptor Alber
- Quest location: Florawish, by the stone statue near the Mayor's Residence
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Paper Crane's Flight Dress
- Where to get it: Reach Level 2 with Kilo The Cadenceborn
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Nostalgic Blossom Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Vendita
- Quest location: Breezy Meadow, in the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Midnight Moon Gloves
- Where to get it: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Crimson Snowstorm Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Velly
- Quest location: Breezy Meadow, by the small pond northeast of the Bug Catcher's Cabin
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: ???
- Where to get it: ???
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Hundred Daisies Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Peysi
- Quest location: Breezy Meadow, behind the Meadow Activity Support Center
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: ???
- Where to get it: ???
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Gentle Sunshine Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Animal Traces solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Auri
- Quest location: Breezy Meadow, by the hut west of the Meadow Activity Support Center
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Mark Of Life Top
- Where to get it: Found in Treasure Chests
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Peace With Birds Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Mysti
- Quest location: Breezy Meadow, northeast of Cicia Art Academy Field Base
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Little Luck Socks
- Where to get it: Craft the Afternoon Shine Bug Catching Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Accident At The Clothing Store"
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Lucky Knot Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Transformation solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Rosalie
- Quest location: Stoneville, Dye Workshop
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Rippling Waves Hairstyle
- Where to get it: Craft the Rippling Serenity Fishing Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Unexplained Coma Incidents"
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Quick Ponytail Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Goodnight Signal solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Fabrizio
- Quest location: Stoneville, Lavenfringe Fields
- Required time of day: 21:00-05:00
- Required clothing item: Wear any 3 clothing items tagged "Home"
- Where to get it: Easily purchased from Marques Boutique in Florawish
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Heavy Eyelids Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Fragrant Reward solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Penny
- Quest location: Abandoned District, next to the Barrel Home Warp Spire
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Purple Thoughts Handheld
- Where to get it: Given by Louise during Chapter 3's main quest "First Meeting At Stoneville"
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Surprise Invitation Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Perfect Pair solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Franklie
- Quest location: Abandoned District, Windrider Mill northeast island
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: Any Dress tagged "Pastoral"
- Where to get it: The Fragrant Reverie Dress Sketch can be found in a chest near the Stylist's Guild Memorial.
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Natural Color Sketch
Kindled Inspiration: Super Waterproof solution
- Who gives you the quest?: Deputy Chief Arlda
- Quest location: Wishing Woods, partway up the Grand Tree
- Required time of day: 05:00-21:00
- Required clothing item: ???
- Where to get it: ???
- Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Gathering Drops Sketch
Those are all the solutions to the Kindled Inspiration quests we've found so far in Infinity Nikki - if you've discovered any that aren't on this list, leave a comment below! You can also check out our similar guide on all the Observation quest answers, or alternatively read up on all the latest Infinity Nikki codes or the current banner schedule. And don't forget the ever-present quest to track down all 366 Whimstars!