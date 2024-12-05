All Kindled Inspiration solutions in Infinity Nikki

Stuck on one of Infinity Nikki's confusing Kindled Inspiration side-quests? The world of Miraland in Infinity Nikki is jam-packed with side quests and activities, and one of the most baffling for new players is the recurring "Kindled Inspiration" series of quests. In these quests, you must wear a specific clothing item in front of the quest-giver at the right time of day in order to solve the quest and gain the reward.

But it's very difficult at times to know which clothing item or Outfit is expected for each quest. So to help make things simpler for you, we've put together the below guide detailing all the Kindled Inspiration solutions in Infinity Nikki.

All Kindled Inspiration solutions

Below is the full list of all Kindled Inspiration quests we've encountered so far in Infinity Nikki, and the correct clothing items to wear to solve each quest.

Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage solution

Who gives you the quest? : Rosy

: Rosy Quest location : Florawish, on the path from the Wishing Tree to the Dream Warehouse

: Florawish, on the path from the Wishing Tree to the Dream Warehouse Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Wishful Pact Skirt

: Wishful Pact Skirt Where to get it : Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish

: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Starlit Night Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk solution

Who gives you the quest? : Narci

: Narci Quest location : Florawish, next to a field north of the Mayor's Residence

: Florawish, next to a field north of the Mayor's Residence Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Floral Stroll Shoes

: Floral Stroll Shoes Where to get it : Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish

: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Breeze-Kissed Blooms Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She solution

Who gives you the quest? : Sculptor Alber

: Sculptor Alber Quest location : Florawish, by the stone statue near the Mayor's Residence

: Florawish, by the stone statue near the Mayor's Residence Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Paper Crane's Flight Dress

: Paper Crane's Flight Dress Where to get it : Reach Level 2 with Kilo The Cadenceborn

: Reach Level 2 with Kilo The Cadenceborn Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Nostalgic Blossom Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection solution

Who gives you the quest? : Vendita

: Vendita Quest location : Breezy Meadow, in the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost

: Breezy Meadow, in the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Midnight Moon Gloves

: Midnight Moon Gloves Where to get it : Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish

: Purchase from Marques Boutique in Florawish Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Crimson Snowstorm Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design solution

Who gives you the quest? : Velly

: Velly Quest location : Breezy Meadow, by the small pond northeast of the Bug Catcher's Cabin

: Breezy Meadow, by the small pond northeast of the Bug Catcher's Cabin Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : ???

: ??? Where to get it : ???

: ??? Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Hundred Daisies Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance solution

Who gives you the quest? : Peysi

: Peysi Quest location : Breezy Meadow, behind the Meadow Activity Support Center

: Breezy Meadow, behind the Meadow Activity Support Center Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : ???

: ??? Where to get it : ???

: ??? Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Gentle Sunshine Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Animal Traces solution

Who gives you the quest? : Auri

: Auri Quest location : Breezy Meadow, by the hut west of the Meadow Activity Support Center

: Breezy Meadow, by the hut west of the Meadow Activity Support Center Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Mark Of Life Top

: Mark Of Life Top Where to get it : Found in Treasure Chests

: Found in Treasure Chests Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Peace With Birds Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor solution

Who gives you the quest? : Mysti

: Mysti Quest location : Breezy Meadow, northeast of Cicia Art Academy Field Base

: Breezy Meadow, northeast of Cicia Art Academy Field Base Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Little Luck Socks

: Little Luck Socks Where to get it : Craft the Afternoon Shine Bug Catching Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Accident At The Clothing Store"

: Craft the Afternoon Shine Bug Catching Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Accident At The Clothing Store" Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Lucky Knot Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Transformation solution

Who gives you the quest? : Rosalie

: Rosalie Quest location : Stoneville, Dye Workshop

: Stoneville, Dye Workshop Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Rippling Waves Hairstyle

: Rippling Waves Hairstyle Where to get it : Craft the Rippling Serenity Fishing Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Unexplained Coma Incidents"

: Craft the Rippling Serenity Fishing Outfit in Chapter 1's main quest "Unexplained Coma Incidents" Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Quick Ponytail Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Goodnight Signal solution

Who gives you the quest? : Fabrizio

: Fabrizio Quest location : Stoneville, Lavenfringe Fields

: Stoneville, Lavenfringe Fields Required time of day : 21:00-05:00

: 21:00-05:00 Required clothing item : Wear any 3 clothing items tagged "Home"

: Wear any 3 clothing items tagged "Home" Where to get it : Easily purchased from Marques Boutique in Florawish

: Easily purchased from Marques Boutique in Florawish Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Heavy Eyelids Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Fragrant Reward solution

Who gives you the quest? : Penny

: Penny Quest location : Abandoned District, next to the Barrel Home Warp Spire

: Abandoned District, next to the Barrel Home Warp Spire Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Purple Thoughts Handheld

: Purple Thoughts Handheld Where to get it : Given by Louise during Chapter 3's main quest "First Meeting At Stoneville"

: Given by Louise during Chapter 3's main quest "First Meeting At Stoneville" Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Surprise Invitation Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Perfect Pair solution

Who gives you the quest? : Franklie

: Franklie Quest location : Abandoned District, Windrider Mill northeast island

: Abandoned District, Windrider Mill northeast island Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : Any Dress tagged "Pastoral"

: Any Dress tagged "Pastoral" Where to get it : The Fragrant Reverie Dress Sketch can be found in a chest near the Stylist's Guild Memorial.

: The Fragrant Reverie Dress Sketch can be found in a chest near the Stylist's Guild Memorial. Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Natural Color Sketch

Kindled Inspiration: Super Waterproof solution

Who gives you the quest? : Deputy Chief Arlda

: Deputy Chief Arlda Quest location : Wishing Woods, partway up the Grand Tree

: Wishing Woods, partway up the Grand Tree Required time of day : 05:00-21:00

: 05:00-21:00 Required clothing item : ???

: ??? Where to get it : ???

: ??? Quest rewards: 20x Diamonds, Gathering Drops Sketch

Those are all the solutions to the Kindled Inspiration quests we've found so far in Infinity Nikki - if you've discovered any that aren't on this list, leave a comment below! You can also check out our similar guide on all the Observation quest answers, or alternatively read up on all the latest Infinity Nikki codes or the current banner schedule. And don't forget the ever-present quest to track down all 366 Whimstars!