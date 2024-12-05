How do you get the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki? The Miracle Outfit is in fact the first of several Outfits which are directly related to the main story of Infinity Nikki. You may remember in the prologue when you met Ena the Curator, she gave you the mission to "revive all the Miracle Outfits". In the current state of the game, there's just one Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki, and it's not at all clear what you're meant to do to get your hands on it.

In this guide, we'll hopefully clear up some of the confusion surrounding the all-important Miracle Outfit of Wishfield. Read on below and you'll learn everything you need to craft the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

How to get the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki

To get the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki, you need to progress the main storyline. At a key moment in each Chapter, Nikki will gain inspiration about a piece of the Miracle Outfit, all the way up to Chapter 8 for the eighth and final piece of the Miracle Outfit.

After Nikki notes that she has received inspiration for a new piece of the Miracle Outfit, open the Heart Of Infinity skill tree by tapping I on the keyboard, or by holding ALT and clicking the heart icon in the top-right of your screen. The vertical line of nodes that runs from the bottom to the centre of the Heart Of Infinity is what you're after here. After each inspiration, one of these nodes will unlock, allowing you to obtain the sketch for that piece of the Miracle Outfit in exchange for some Bling and Whimstars.

Once Nikki has gained inspiration for the Miracle Outfit, you must unlock the corresponding node in the central line of the Heart Of Infinity to gain the Sketch for that clothing item. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Once you've obtained the sketch for a part of the Miracle Outfit, you must craft it. You can view the crafting materials you need just as you would with sketches for any other clothing item: just open the Sketches screen with Y , and select the Miracle Outfit. Then you can select the clothing item sketch you've obtained (or multiple at once, if you have more than one), and the required crafting materials will be shown at the bottom of your screen.

Here is the full list of all the crafting materials you need to craft all 8 pieces of the Miracle Outfit:

1x Golden Dew (Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant in Styling Challenge)

(Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant in Styling Challenge) 1x Golden Fruit (Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh in Styling Challenge)

(Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh in Styling Challenge) 1x Vine of Dream (Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy in Styling Challenge)

(Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy in Styling Challenge) 1x Glimmering Scale (Defeat the Sovereign of Cool in Styling Challenge)

(Defeat the Sovereign of Cool in Styling Challenge) 1x Aurosa in Bloom (Obtained in the main quest)

(Obtained in the main quest) 80x Bedrock Crystal: Command (Earned in Realm of The Dark)

(Earned in Realm of The Dark) 10x Sol Fruit (From Chronos Trees in Wishing Woods during daytime)

(From Chronos Trees in Wishing Woods during daytime) 10x Wisteriasol (Found along cliffs in Stonewoods)

(Found along cliffs in Stonewoods) 10x Glimmergrass (Found in Wishing Woods)

(Found in Wishing Woods) 10x Lampbloom (Found all over Wishfield)

(Found all over Wishfield) 10x Pearl Wings (Found all over Wishfield)

(Found all over Wishfield) 8x Windbloom (Found in Stoneville and Abandoned District)

(Found in Stoneville and Abandoned District) 8x Suspenders Fluff (Groomed from Suspender Weasels in Stonewoods)

(Groomed from Suspender Weasels in Stonewoods) 6x Cushion Fluff (Groomed from Cushion Squirrels all over Wishfield)

(Groomed from Cushion Squirrels all over Wishfield) 5x Scarf Worm (Found in holes in Stonewoods)

(Found in holes in Stonewoods) 5x Mani Beetle (Found in Wishing Woods)

(Found in Wishing Woods) 3x Foodie Bee (Found all over Wishfield)

(Found all over Wishfield) 3x Sizzpollen Essence (Gathered at night in Miraland after Collection ability upgrade)

(Gathered at night in Miraland after Collection ability upgrade) 3x Starlit Plum Essence (Gathered in Miraland after Collection ability upgrade)

(Gathered in Miraland after Collection ability upgrade) 3x Bunny Fluff Essence (Gathered in Miraland after Animal Grooming ability upgrade)

(Gathered in Miraland after Animal Grooming ability upgrade) 5x Beretsant Feather (Groomed from Beretsants in Stonewoods)

(Groomed from Beretsants in Stonewoods) 3x Hooded Feather (Groomed from Hooded Owls in Wishing Woods)

(Groomed from Hooded Owls in Wishing Woods) 3x Floof Yarn (Groomed from Floofs all over Wishfield)

(Groomed from Floofs all over Wishfield) 3x Wreath Fluff (Groomed from Wreathdoes in Wishing Woods)

(Groomed from Wreathdoes in Wishing Woods) 2x Mask Wing (Found in Wishing Woods)

(Found in Wishing Woods) 1x 5kg Kerchief Fish (Caught in Stonewoods)

(Caught in Stonewoods) 1x 3kg Palettetail (Caught in Wishing Woods)

(Caught in Wishing Woods) 1x 5kg Whiskerfish (Caught in Breezy Meadow)

(Caught in Breezy Meadow) 1x 5kg Handkerfin (Stonewoods)

(Stonewoods) 1,032x Thread of Purity

80,000x Bling

That's all you need to know in order to craft the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki. For other wardrobe options, check out our guide to all Infinity Nikki Outfits, or consult our guides on the current Infinity Nikki banner schedule, Infinity Nikki codes, and how to get more Energy.